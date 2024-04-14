Breaking down the lies in Trudeau's testimony to the elections interference commission

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on April 12, 2023.

On Friday night’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra brought on Sheila Gunn Reid to to break down Justin Trudeau's lies from his testimony on the public inquiry into Chinese election interference.

"What's been happening this week at the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Foreign Interference in our elections is so shocking," commented Ezra, "that if any of our so-called Five Eyes allies... were still taking Canada seriously, that would absolutely be extinguished after watching Justin Trudeau's cavalier, and I would say childish, approach to national security."

Many of the questions posed to Trudeau revolved around a document from the Canadian security service, CSIS, which specifically stated that China has been deceptively and clandestinely meddling in Canadian elections. The facts contained in this briefing note were delivered to Trudeau and the prime minister's office, which he denied.

"In this case, the benefits to China were also benefits to Trudeau," Ezra noted. "Namely just defeating Conservative candidates in ridings with a high Chinese-Canadian population. Of course Trudeau conveniently forgot, or hid, or redacted any criticism of what China was doing because he was the beneficiary of it. He's literally the Manchurian Candidate. And he used accusations of racism repeatedly to shut everybody up about it."