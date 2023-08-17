Anyone who has to say they're a feminist as much as Trudeau is probably hiding something

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by Manny Montenegrino to discuss how the facade of political integrity is fading as Canada grapples with escalating issues, from economic instability to social challenges. Manny is the CEO of Think Sharp and former lawyer to Prime Minister Stephen Harper.

Ezra and Manny first discussed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's announcement on social media that he and his wife Sophie are separating. They delved into how this aligns with Trudeau's public and frequent identification as a feminist. "If you're praising yourself or trying to give yourself a positive appellation in some way, if you have to say it, it's probably not true," Ezra argued. "If you're saying it too much, maybe it's because it's not true," he continued, comparing Trudeau to the disgraced CBC host Jian Ghomeshi. Ghomeshi identified publicly as a feminist for many years before being accused by multiple women of sexual assault and sexual harassment in 2014 and 2015.

Ezra also mentioned a conversation between psychologists Gad Saad and Jordan Peterson in which Saad explained the phenomenon of the "sneaky f***er," a zoological mating strategy in which there's a more dominant, physically imposing male as well as "other males that actually pretend to be females so that they can sneak by the dominant males and then have a surreptitious coupling opportunity with the females." Saad argues that male social justice warriors are implementing a similar type of strategy.

Ezra agreed: "I think anyone who goes around talking about how feminist he is, is preemptively trying to cover up the fact that he is absolutely not a feminist in atrocious ways."

This is only an excerpt of yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show. To watch the full episode, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.