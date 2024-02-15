Keith Wilson: 'They were using this tyrannical tool to wipe my clients out from civil society'

Last night on The Ezra Levant Show, Keith Wilson, legal counsel for Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich, joined Ezra to discuss a new lawsuit he has initiated after a Federal Court declared the government's invocation of the Emergencies Act as 'unconstitutional.'

During the discussion, Ezra mentioned that the government of Canada violated the plaintiff's rights protected by section eight of the Charter. In response, Keith explained that Section eight of the Charter protects individuals from unreasonable search and seizure by the government and police. However, he emphasized that section 24 is crucial and forms the basis of this lawsuit. Many people don't understand this, leading to frustration that is often seen online or elsewhere.

"Some ask, 'Why hasn't the Prime Minister been arrested? Federal court Justice Mosley said what he did was illegal?'" Keith pointed out.

"Well, you only get arrested if you engage in criminal or statutory breaches of law, not other extra judicial or rather an act where you exceeded your legal jurisdiction, which is the case here with the Emergencies Act," Keith continued.

He further explained that under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, Section 24 allows citizens to sue the government for damages if their rights are violated, aiming to create accountability. He highlighted the importance of Section 24 as a mechanism to hold the government responsible for breaching citizens' rights. Additionally, he discussed the role of Section 24 in deterring future government infringements on Canadians' rights

"We've lived through a time of complete absence of accountability by this government, from the ArriveCan scam to travel nonsense," Keith added. "So, section 24 is a mechanism built into the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. It's like legal steel, saying if the government breaches your rights, they'll pay."

