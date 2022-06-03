Kuwait summons U.S. senior diplomat over tweets supporting Pride Month

Brendan Smialowski/Pool via AP

By Rebel News Conservative Party of Canada Leadership Election The 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership election will be held on September 10, 2022, to elect the successor to Erin O'Toole. Please support our independent journalism by donating on this page. Learn More E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

The government of Kuwait has summoned a senior U.S. diplomat over concerns that the United States Embassy in Kuwait was tweeting support for LGBTQ+ pride.

“All human beings should be treated with respect and dignity and should be able to live without fear no matter who they are or whom they love,” the U.S. Embassy wrote on Twitter. “@POTUS is a champion for the human rights of #LGBTQI persons. #Pride2022 #YouAreIncluded”

“All human beings should be treated with respect and dignity and should be able to live without fear no matter who they are or whom they love.” @POTUS is a champion for the human rights of #LGBTQI persons. #Pride2022 #YouAreIncluded pic.twitter.com/gdPPBDlHZH — U.S. Embassy Kuwait (@USEmbassyQ8) June 2, 2022

The greeting was shared by the embassy to mark the beginning of Pride Month, and is endorsed by every U.S. government agency per the direction of the Biden administration.

Corporations that have shared their support from Pride Month refrain from doing so in their outlets based in parts of Asia and the Middle East, where gay marriage remains illegal and transgenderism and “non-binary” genders are not recognized as legitimate.

As highlighted by Breitbart News reporter Alana Mastrangelo, companies in the Middle East did not alter their Twitter avatars to reflect Pride Month unlike their counterparts in the United States.

The tweet put out by the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait angered Kuwaiti authorities, where homosexual relations is punishable by up to seven years in jail.

“Kuwait’s foreign ministry said in a statement saying it had summoned Jim Holtsnider, Acting chargé d’affairs of the U.S. Embassy, about ‘the embassy’s publication on its social media accounts of references and tweets supporting homosexuality’ and reminded him of ‘the obligation not to publish such tweets’ and ‘respect the laws and regulations in force” in the state,’” Axios reported.

“The statement claimed the tweets violated the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations,” the publication noted.