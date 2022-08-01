Why Latino voters are switching to the GOP

On Friday's episode of Rebel Roundup, David Menzies spoke with Rebel News reporter Juan Mendoza about how Latinos are leaving the Democratic Party in favour of Republicans. David and Juan discussed how many Latino immigrants have a family history of leaving Marxist countries and how this is impacting their turn towards the GOP.

Be sure to check out Juan's recent exclusive interview with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, where the rumoured 2024 presidential candidate discussed combatting the legacy media and the state of free speech.

This is only a clip of Friday's episode of Rebel Roundup, a weekly show where David Menzies speaks directly with Rebel reporters about the biggest stories of the week. To watch the full episode, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.