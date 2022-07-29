DeSantis sits down with Rebel; Dave Chappelle cancelled

Welcome to Rebel Roundup, ladies, and gentlemen — and the rest of you — in which we look back at some of the very best commentaries of the week by your favourite Rebels. I’m your host, David Menzies.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sat down for an exclusive interview with our Florida correspondent, Juan Mendoza. One of the issues they touched upon was the growing trend of Latinos leaving the Democrats in favour of the Republicans. Just wait ‘til you hear what the Governor had to say.

And here we go again: a bunch of radical transgender nutbars and their soy-boy allies managed to get a Dave Chapelle concert cancelled at a Minneapolis convert venue. Apparently jokes that might be offensive would turn a comedy club into an “unsafe” space. What a joke indeed! High Energy Andrew Chapados will weigh in on this latest gross example of cancel culture.

And letters; we get your letters; we get your letters every minute of every day. And I’ll share some of your letters about the huge turnout of demonstrators last Saturday at the Vaughan Mills shopping centre just north of Toronto. It was all in support of the Dutch farmers, farmers who are being threatened by their own government. And if you think this story is about some far away place that doesn’t affect you, the Justin Trudeau Liberals are also planning to go to war with Canadian farmers in the name of climate change. Unbelievable…

Those are your Rebels, now let’s round them up…