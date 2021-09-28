Left or Right: Are civil liberties a cross-party issue?

UK Reporters Have you had enough of the main stream media controlling the narrative? Help fund a Rebel News bureau in London, United Kingdom Donate

On the 25th of September, protesters gathered in Hyde Park in Central London and marched through Vauxhall and then to Clapham Common, to once again show their disdain for the U.K. government. In this report I sought to find out: can the left and the right come together to fight against this medical tyranny?

This protest was by far the biggest in terms of turnout, with not a peep from the mainstream media.

Protesters march from Hyde Park to Clapham Common to protest mandatory vaccine legislation in the UK.



Lawyers, NHS staff, care-workers, business owners, families, middle and working-class citizens of all ages— all came together to make their voices heard whilst the mainstream media demonizes them, calling them "anti-vaxxers" when they're only concerned about one particular vaccine.

The JCVI, Britain’s immunization and vaccine commission, earlier this month announced that they do not recommend for the government to go ahead with their plans to vaccinate 12 to 15-year-old children, as this could pose more of a risk to their health than COVID-19.

The U.K. government recently announced that they are still undecided on whether they are to implement vaccine passports for the winter COVID plan, despite only 24 hours earlier announcing they have scrapped the idea of "papers please" to show your medical records before entering establishments.