Ezra Levant reports on Day #1 of the 'Coutts 4' pre-trial hearing at the Lethbridge Courthouse

Ezra Levant here for Rebel News. I am at the courthouse in Lethbridge, Alberta. I'm here for a hearing in the case of four men who were at the Coutts trucker blockade a year and a half ago who were charged with very serious offenses. Most people who were charged during the convoy or during the lockdowns were charged with minor offenses, provincial offenses, really just traffic tickets, but with huge fees attached.

They've been held without bail for more than 500 days.



Some of them were charged with minor crimes like mischief. For example, Tamara Lich was charged with that. But the four men who are on trial in this matter are charged with very serious matters, including conspiracy to commit murder and the target of that conspiracy would be police officers. Very heavy matters. Rebel News and the Democracy Fund are defending 3000 cases of people who were charged with lockdown or convoy offenses.

Rebel News and The Democracy Fund have defended cases. For example, Tamara Lich’s upcoming case, or Arthur Pawlowski’s ongoing cases. But neither The Democracy Fund nor Rebel News are defending this case because it's outside the scope of a civil liberties defense. It's our view that when you're dealing with serious criminal matters, it's no longer a case of civil disobedience or minor mischief. That's a whole other thing.

But we are still interested in this case as journalists and finding out what the facts are. There are certain things that are astonishing about this case. For example, that the men, the four men who were charged have been in jail awaiting trial already for a year and a half. And the trial won't be until April 2024, more than two years after the alleged offenses.

That's incredible. I see just in the news today that a convicted terrorist already convicted once was released and arrested again and released on bail a second time. That is how lenient and liberal our bail system is in Canada. These men are in prison, have been for more than a year. I was in the courthouse today and there were no mainstream media. I saw another independent journalist there.

It was mainly the friends and family of the four men who were brought in. They were wearing their civilian clothes. And before the judge came in and after the judge went out, the family members were saying, “hello” and “I love you.” And the four men were saying “I love you” back. It was actually touching and very sad.

Imagine those men being in prison for a year and a half already. It's difficult for me to tell you anything of substance because I've read a great deal of police filings in this matter in the form of an information to obtain. That's the name of a legal document the police file with a judge to get a search warrant.

They're filed in secret. It's what they call ‘ex party’ in legal lingo, which means if you want a search warrant on someone, obviously you're not going to tip them off, so, you go into court alone and the judge has to be extra fair because the accused is not there with a lawyer to defend himself.

And the thing about these police ITOs is they're not rebutted. They're just allegations and accusations. So, some of them contained very lascivious and shocking and prejudicial facts and so in this case, the defense lawyers, that is the lawyers for the four men, requested that the judge put a publication ban on those documents, or at least parts of them. And I know this strikes you as odd. Why would the defense themselves put a publication ban on it?

Well, it's because this matter will likely go before a jury. And they wouldn't want a jury to hear shocking or prejudicial facts that haven't yet been proven in a court of law. However, that publication ban makes it difficult to talk about the case. Today was a pretrial hearing on a very narrow matter. Whether or not the confession of one of the four men who was accused was voluntary or if he was instead oppressed into it or tricked into it.

But the judge issued his ruling and said that, in fact, the police followed all the rules. They told him it was his right to remain silent. They gave him a phone call with a lawyer, which he took, and then anything he confessed he did so by choice. He was not under duress. So that was an interesting little skirmish before the big battle.

I'll be here tomorrow, too, when there are other preliminary applications like this. But failing a sort of miracle, I would say. These men are going to be in jail for almost another year until the trial comes. It's an extraordinary case and we will cover it. We are covering other cases, too, that continue on. We're covering the case of Arthur Pawlowski, who is appealing his conviction in this same courthouse for matters related to that same Coutts blockade.

Arthur Pawlowski was convicted of three offenses there. The Critical Infrastructure Defense Act and two Criminal Code matters. The Democracy Fund is crowdfunding his appeals and, of course, the national case of Tamara Lich, which goes before a judge in about a month and a half in Ottawa.

In this case of the ‘Coutts 4’, we won't be crowdfunding, but we will be reporting on it. I'll come in again tomorrow and when the trial comes next year, we'll cover it too. I guess what I'm saying is, although the country has more or less gone back to normal after the pandemic and the lockdowns, the law continues to prosecute these men. The family would say the law is persecuting these men. Observers might point out that even convicted terrorists are given more lenient bail conditions than these men.

I, unfortunately, cannot share my opinion with you on the matter because the facts that I would share with you are covered by a publication ban, and I don't want to get in trouble for violating that. I continue to report what I can today and tomorrow, and we will keep you posted on this case before and when it goes to trial next year.

