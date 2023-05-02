BREAKING: Judge finds Pastor Artur Pawlowski guilty of violating Alberta Critical Infrastructure Defence Act

Pastor Artur Pawlowski was charged under the act for delivering a speech to truckers at the Coutts border blockade in February 2022.

  • By Rebel News
  • May 02, 2023
  • Advocacy
The verdict is in, and Pastor Artur Pawlowski has been found guilty by a judge for violating Alberta's Critical Infrastructure Defence Act.

Pastor Artur became the first person charged — and now convicted — under this piece of provincial legislation, originally drafted in the aftermath of railway and pipeline protests in the early portion of 2020.

The Critical Infrastructure Defence Act charges came about after Pastor Artur delivered a passionate sermon to a group of truckers and their supporters who were blockading the Canada-U.S. border crossing in Coutts.

Officials alleged this speech put the outspoken critic of COVID-19 lockdowns and mandates in violation of the act, a viewpoint the judge agreed with.

Rebel News' Ezra Levant was in Lethbridge, reporting live from the courthouse as the verdict happened, where he noted the deciding factors that led the judge to this conclusion.

The 19-minute speech was posted by the pastor to his YouTube page.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j8wRKf2mJ5o

Despite this setback, Pastor Artur Pawlowski has achieved numerous legal victories after he was repeatedly charged for feeding the homeless in violation of COVID restrictions and protesting lockdowns and mandates.

