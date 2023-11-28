Liberal-appointed senators say ‘no’ to a foreign agent registry

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Sheila Gunn Reid PETITION: Fire Liberal MP Han Dong! Sign the petition to demand that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau immediately kick Liberal MP Han Dong out of caucus. 10,409 signatures

Goal: 15,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Phone Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

Canada will not pursue a foreign agent registry despite repeated appeals from all house parties.

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Attorney General Arif Virani rejected the standalone registry. He said cabinet will take “weeks and months” to find “the best approach [and] bolster our defences” against foreign interference.

Bloc Québécois MP René Villemure, vice-chair of the ethics committee, told reporters last month that all MPs agreed to adopt a registry. “We want to make sure this happens,” he said.

“A registry is not a universal solution and should be accompanied by other initiatives,” said Virani in a statement Monday. “We are consulting,” he added but did not clarify a deadline.

The decision contradicts a recommendation by the ethics committee last month to unmask foreign agents through a registry—a tactic that both Australia and the United States have implemented since 2018 and 1938, respectively.

Another heated exchange between Poilievre and Trudeau today in Parliament, this time over the Liberals failure to setup a foreign agent registry. pic.twitter.com/ywRMoRiPhD — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) March 9, 2023

On May 17, the all-party Commons special committee on Canada-China relations also recommended the introduction of a foreign registry. Yet, legislation remains in limbo without reason.

“Several allied countries have established foreign influence registries,” said the committee report Foreign Interference And The Threats To The Integrity Of Democratic Institutions.

However, Canada has failed to pass legislation despite several proposals in recent years.

During a Canada-China relations committee hearing in February, then-Public Minister Marco Mendicino received questions on why safeguard measures had not been implemented then.

"I wouldn’t describe it as a hesitation; I think we need to be diligent and thoughtful and inclusive when [we] modernize the tools […] for our national security and intelligence communities," he said, suggesting a timeline on introducing a foreign registry.

WeChat posts urge all Chinese-Canadians to oppose and vote against Conservative MP Kenny Chiu in 2021 because he introduced Bill C-282 - a Foreign Influence Registry Act, stating that the bill will “catch all of our pro-China associations.”



Why wasn’t the RRM activated for SITE? https://t.co/I27wU6klDT pic.twitter.com/TWcaGC7ot0 — Andy Lee - Special Rebel Rapporteur (@RealAndyLeeShow) August 12, 2023

For nearly two years, the Liberal-held Senate has delayed Conservative Bill S-237, An Act To Establish The Foreign Influence Registry, reported Blacklock’s Reporter.

“Why don’t we do our job?” Senator Leo Housakos, sponsor of the bill, earlier asked the Senate. “Get the ball rolling instead of wasting another year in consultations and maybe have another election before we get anything done.”

Rather than mandate the disclosure of agents acting on behalf of a “foreign government, individual or entity,” the bill has yet to receive a second reading in the Senate after completing its first reading on February 24, 2022.

Should Bill S-237 pass, it would compel disclosure under threat of $200,000 fines or two years in jail, reported Blacklock’s Reporter.

Former Conservative MP Kenny Chiu, a victim of an alleged 'disinformation' campaign by Beijing, introduced Bill C-282 two years ago in a bid to establish the Foreign Influence Registry. “Sunshine is the best disinfectant,” he said.

However, Chiu failed to secure re-election that year and the bill collapsed.

Watch Justin Trudeau attempt to answer a question on why his government hasn’t yet enacted a foreign agent registry law in Canada, unlike our allies:



Source: Bloomberg. pic.twitter.com/wGEXx6VuNz — Andy Lee - Special Rebel Rapporteur (@RealAndyLeeShow) September 8, 2023

In September, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau received questions concerning his government’s failure to act on the matter.

"This is a complex issue with no easy answers," he said. "And a lot of people have [said] 'if we get a foreign agent registry, suddenly everything will be simply simpler, and easy to do.'"

"It hasn't solved everything in places it's been brought in," he claimed.

Liberal-appointed Senator Yuen Pau Woo has repeatedly championed a Commons petition against a registry, calling it a “serious harassment and stigmatization risk” for Chinese Canadians.

"It could also create a chill within vulnerable communities leading them to withdraw from civic engagement and public service," reads the petition.

Yet only 2,450 Canadians have signed Petition E-4395, a small number by House standards.

Trudeau appointed Senator Yuen Pau Woo insinuated that a foreign influence registry is "a modern form of Chinese exclusion," prompting swift pushback from his fellow Chinese Canadians.



MORE: https://t.co/owmTUNt4in pic.twitter.com/lhlNQAn8qM — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) March 19, 2023

Senator Woo in a May 16 commentary with Policy Options claimed demands for a registry represented a “frenzy of innuendo against Chinese Canadian politicians.” He did not elaborate at the time.

However, Woo suggested the “extreme anti-China sentiment” of Canadians led to the targeting of people with “ancestry, business ties or professional interests” to mainland China.

"The recent media reporting of anonymous and unsubstantiated 'intelligence' reports has created a frenzy of innuendo against Chinese Canadian politicians, scholars and community leaders, all in the name of national security," he penned in the commentary.

According to leaked, top-secret CSIS reports, China used 'disinformation' campaigns, undeclared cash donations, and international students to volunteer for preferred Liberal candidates. Chinese diplomats and their proxies actively worked to defeat Conservative politicians considered "hostile" towards Beijing during the 2019 and 2021 federal elections.

Two MPs of Chinese ancestry targeted by foreign agents, Conservative Michael Chong and New Democrat Jenny Kwan, have both expressed support for a registry.

My latest: GAC recently revealed that Michael Chong has been targeted online once again. I traced the campaign back to the People’s Daily- the official press of the Central Committee of the Communist Party.



Why is the People’s Daily permitted to run an overseas bureau in Canada? https://t.co/iMoRIHtyKg — Andy Lee - Special Rebel Rapporteur (@RealAndyLeeShow) August 17, 2023

According to a February 1986 intelligence report, China/Canada: Interference in the Chinese Canadian Community, Canadian intelligence has known of Chinese interference preceding the collapse of the Soviet Union. Beijing has used open political tactics and secret operations to influence and exploit the Chinese diaspora in Canada.

A February 21, 2020, memo informed cabinet of a "subtle but effective foreign interference network" allegedly operated by the PRC, including taxpayer-funded 'police stations' operating in the Greater Toronto Area and Montreal of which the RCMP has shut down.

CSIS clarified in its report that Canadians friendly with China constituted non-ethnic-Chinese individuals who maintain relations with PRC officials in Canada and have close ties with federal politicians, not Chinese Canadians close to MPs.

The 1986 committee report "demonstrates that this issue has been on the radar of Canadian intelligence for decades," said Alan Barnes, a former intelligence analyst. "Its' reports were sent to a wide range of senior officials across government," he added, including the Privy Council Office.