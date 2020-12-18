Liberal fundraiser targets Andrew Lawton's chat with Erin O'Toole

  • December 18, 2020

In this clip from last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, True North's Andrew Lawton joined Ezra to talk about a Liberal Party fundraising email which featured... Andrew Lawton!

Here's a bit of what Andrew had to say:

“What the Liberals are saying here is that the audience that I have, the audience that you have, the audience that Post Millennial [has] — they don't deserve to hear what politicians are doing.

“They don't deserve to hear from political leaders. They're saying to Erin O'Toole — you should just ignore a portion of Canadians, and that's very telling because that's revealing that the Liberals have decided to ignore a portion of Canadians.”

