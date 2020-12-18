Liberal fundraiser targets Andrew Lawton's chat with Erin O'Toole
In this clip from last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, True North's Andrew Lawton joined Ezra to talk about a Liberal Party fundraising email which featured... Andrew Lawton!
The Liberals can't stand that @erinotoole and @AndrewScheer speak out in support of independent media. The Trudeau government, of course, is still spending big bucks fighting against press freedom in Federal Court. pic.twitter.com/gl5ELzx92F— Andrew Lawton (@AndrewLawton) December 17, 2020
Here's a bit of what Andrew had to say:
“What the Liberals are saying here is that the audience that I have, the audience that you have, the audience that Post Millennial [has] — they don't deserve to hear what politicians are doing.
“They don't deserve to hear from political leaders. They're saying to Erin O'Toole — you should just ignore a portion of Canadians, and that's very telling because that's revealing that the Liberals have decided to ignore a portion of Canadians.”
