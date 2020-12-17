Progress Report on the Lockdown Battle

I’m watching with despair. Places that I know and love, that are part of my life, are being closed forever because of the lockdown. Not because of the virus.

I saw this today:

I like Fran’s. It’s a local institution. Comfort food, inexpensive, that old diner feeling, everybody knows it, it’s part of the landscape, it’s part of the neighbourhood. Gone. Of course it is — can you imagine the rent they’re paying downtown Toronto? And they can’t survive without letting people in. They’re not built for take-out and delivery. They survived past viruses — SARS, for example. But they weren’t done in by the virus. They were done in by the politicians’ lockdown. Fifty-five jobs lost. And the dreams of the owners. And the neighbourhood is less.

We’re helping people in Canada who want to open. We have a website, iWillOpen.com where we tell their stories. And if they get lockdown tickets, we fight their fines at FightTheFines.com.

Today I asked our team to count up how many cases we’ve taken. Do you remember the time I said I wanted to take 1,000 cases? Well, between our legal cases in Canada, Australia and the UK, we now have exactly 334 cases we’ve taken or are intaking right now. We’re exactly one third of the way to 1,000.

I think it’s important. Don’t pay the fines. Don’t submit. Don’t comply. Go down fighting. We’ll help you.

Don’t be a victim. Don’t be a casualty. Don’t be the next Fran’s.

