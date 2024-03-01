Liberal MP kicked off Algonquins of Ontario membership list

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld

The Liberals version of Buffy Sainte Marie, Marc Serré, the MP for the Ontario riding Nickel Belt, says he will continue to identify as Indigenous despite his removal from the Algonquins of Ontario (AOO) registry of members.

"I still identify as Indigenous and Métis, but I don’t identify myself [as Algonquin] since I got the letter,” Serré told CBC Indigenous.

The AOO removed approximately 25% of its membership as it strengthens criteria for inclusion while pursuing a treaty with the Governments of Ontario and Canada.

Serré remains in the Liberal's Indigenous caucus.

According to the CBC, Serre's only claim to First Nation's ancestry is an alleged descendent, Marie Mitewamewkwe, an Algonquin woman born in the 1630s.

Serré's claims of Indigeneity caught the attention of University of Ottawa professor Darryl Leroux, who vocalised his scepticism.

Serré joins a growing list of progressives accused of adopting an Indigenous identity to advance their careers. CBC starlet and recording artist Buffy Sainte Marie claimed to be Cree, from the Piapot First Nation in Saskatchewan.

Birth records obtained in a CBC investigation showed she was an Italian-American woman with an affinity for dark foundation from outside of Boston born Beverly Santa Maria.

Author Joseph Boyden, film director Michelle Latimer and former University of Saskatchewan professor Carrie Bourassa have all been accused of being "pretendians," those revealed as faking their Indigenous ancestry to advance their careers.