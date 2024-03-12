Liberal-NDP 'pharmacare' bill is a fraud: here's why

Jagmeet Singh finally got what he wanted in return for continuing to prop up Justin Trudeau's widely-unpopular government, as Singh's New Democrats pushed the Trudeau Liberals into signing onto a pharmacare bill.

Except, everything isn't quite as it seems regarding Bill C-64, An Act respecting pharmacare.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra went through the entire piece of legislation, breaking it down meticulously with line by line analysis. Sounds like a big task, but that's the trick the Liberals and New Democrats are playing on their backers.

It's just 10 pages, including a cover page and two others that are blank. Factor in the division on pages for English and French, there's about three-and-a-half pages in total.

"It's a trick. Anyone who believes that pharmacare is coming to Canada has been lied to by — you guessed it — Justin Trudeau and Jagmeet Singh," said Ezra.

After taking viewers through the opening of the bill, he explained how this isn't really a pharmacare bill at all:

Let me reiterate the most important part there: 'it sets out principles that the minister should consider when working towards pharmacare.' In other words, this actually isn't the pharmacare bill. It's a promise to promise; it's an agreement to agree later. It's saying, 'you know what, if we ever do get around to pharmacare, here's some ideas we'd like the minister to take into account.'

But works for the Liberals and the New Democrats, because they can both tell their supporters about the good things they've done. And, perhaps most importantly for Singh, it keeps him progressing to his golden parachute before he's ejected from office.