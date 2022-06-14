LIVE: Liberals announce end to vax mandates for domestic travel, international flights

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports Legal Fund Help crowdfund lawyers to fight the Trudeau government's federal vaccine mandate. $1,902,916.22 Raised

Goal: $2,000,000.00 Donate

A number of cabinet members of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government will be speaking today, making an announcement concerning vaccine mandates for domestic travellers, federal employees and transportation industry workers.

Dominic LeBlanc, the minister of intergovernmental affairs and infrastructure, will be joined by Omar Alghabra, the transportation minister, Jean-Yves Duclos, the health minister and Mona Fortier, the president of the Treasury Board of Canada.

Last night, a report from the CBC said the Trudeau government would begin ending some of its still-remaining restrictions, including the ban on unvaccinated Canadians boarding planes and trains.