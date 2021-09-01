Liberals promise to target pro-life groups in new platform

The Canadian Press /﻿ Darryl Dyck﻿﻿

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Get involved

The Liberal Party of Canada is promising to no longer provide charity status to crisis pregnancy centres and similar groups that provide “dishonest counseling” to women in their new platform, released this morning.

Here's what the Liberals promise on page four of their platform:

No longer provide charity status to anti-abortion organizations (for example, Crisis Pregnancy Centres) that provide dishonest counseling to women about their rights and about the options available to them at all stages of the pregnancy.

On the campaign trail, Justin Trudeau condemned New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs for refusing to fund abortions performed at private clinics in the province. Trudeau previously stated that N.B. was failing to provide access to these “extremely important” “reproductive services”, which are obligated under the Canada Health Act.

In January of this year, the Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA) filed a constitutional challenge in New Brunswick to force the province to fund abortions in private clinics.

According to the CCLA, the state of abortion access in the maritime province is hurting “women, girls and trans people”.