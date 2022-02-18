Liberals refuse to cut ties with Suzuki over violent eco-terrorist rhetoric

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Mocha Bezirgan Convoy Reports

An order paper response has the Environment Minister defending Suzuki's free speech and right to peaceful assembly.

Suzuki, after attending an environmental protest in November, told B.C.'s CHEK News, "There are going to be pipelines blowing up if our leaders don’t pay attention to what’s going on."

He added, “I saw the power of civil disobedience. People in Extinction Rebellion are saying we’re headed in a direction of extinction and we’re rebelling against it. That’s why I’m here.”

Thursday night, axe-wielding maniacs seemed to have responded positively to Suzuki's comments, attacking a worksite in Houston, the Northern B.C. community home to the Coastal Gaslink pipeline.

The alleged attackers, whom the Royal Canadian Mounted Police say engaged in a “violent confrontation with employees of Coastal GasLink” also assaulted attending police officers, injuring one.

“On Thursday, February 17, 2022, shortly after midnight, Houston RCMP was called to the Marten Forest Service Road (FSR) after Coastal Gas Link (CGL) security reported acts of violence at their worksite,” the RCMP reported in an official statement.

“It was reported approximately 20 people, some armed with axes, were attacking security guards and smashing their vehicle windows. It was initially reported that some CGL employees were trapped, but all had managed to safely leave the area,” the RCMP said.

“Upon police attendance at the 41 km mark, the roadway had been blocked with downed trees, tar-covered stumps, wire, boards with spikes in them, and fires had been lit throughout the debris. As police worked their way through the debris and traps, several people threw smoke bombs and fire lit sticks at the police, injuring one officer.”

An order paper question posed by Alberta Conservative MP Chris Warkentin asked the Liberal government about a continued association with Suzuki, a prominent environmentalist with a CBC show, the Nature of Things.

"With regard to pipeline safety and the government's reaction to David Suzuki's recent comments about pipelines blowing up: (a) does the Prime Minister denounce Mr. Suzuki's comments and, if not, why not; (b) does the Minister of Environment and Climate Change denounce Mr. Suzuki's comments and, if not, why not; (c) what is the government's policy regarding future meetings, events, or dealings with Mr. Suzuki; and (d) in light of the comments, is the government planning to add specific measures to ensure that pipelines are protected and, if so, what are they?"

The reply from the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Steven Guilbeault, defended the bomb threats as free expression and declined to cut off contact with Suzuki, instead affirming that Suzuki would have to access the government through proper lobbying channels:

"While the Minister of Environment denounces the use or threat of violence to achieve personal or societal goals, Canada is a democratic society where our Charter of Rights and Freedoms grants everyone the freedoms of expression, peaceful assembly, and association. The Government of Canada supports the peaceful and lawful expression of these rights. Future interactions with Mr. Suzuki will be guided by through the Office of the Commissioner of Lobbying, which ensures transparent and ethical lobbying by administering the Lobbying Act and the Lobbyists’ Code of

Conduct."

The acceptance of Suzuki's violent rhetoric comes as the Liberal Government invokes the never-before-used Emergencies Act to clear Ottawa of peaceful protesters associated with the Convoy for Freedom which landed in the nation's capital 3 weeks ago. The law gives new powers of arrest, confiscation and detention to police for those engaged in "unlawful demonstrations." Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is now using tools normally reserved for so-called ISIS brides and others who provide financial and material support for banned terrorist organizations to freeze bank accounts and seize assets of Canadians involved in the Convoy protest against COVID-19 restrictions.

Friday morning, thousands of heavily armed police and militarized riot squads from forces all across the country moved in to begin mass arrest protesters and tow away their vehicles.

Snipers could be seen located on roofs around the downtown core of Ottawa.