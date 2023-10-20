Liberals rushed to disavow Nazi in Parliament, but refuse to disavow Hamas hate rallies

E-transfer (Canada):

After a former Ukrainian Nazi SS officer was honoured in Parliament, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his fellow Liberals were quick to disavow the man, 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka. And while they rushed to place the blame solely at the feet of former House speaker Anthony Rota, who resigned in disgrace following the incident, those same Liberals refuse to condemn the terrorist attack carried out by Hamas against Israel on Oct. 7.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra looked at Canadian politicians' failures to condemn rallies across Canada have called for the death of Jews and the total eradication of the Israeli state.

Speaking of a viral rant from a Hamas sympathizer in Mississauga, Ontario, Ezra remarked that he has “seen no government MP, certainly not Trudeau, (condemned) those hate rallies, have you? They were so embarrassed by a 98-year-old Nazi, but not a 28-year-old Nazi.”

Referring to the hateful comments from the woman in the video, Ezra continued: