Liberals rushed to disavow Nazi in Parliament, but refuse to disavow Hamas hate rallies
After quickly apologizing and blaming the former Speaker of the House for allowing a former Nazi to be honoured in Parliament, the Trudeau Liberals have been silent when it comes to condemning Hamas' modern-day Nazism says Ezra Levant.
After a former Ukrainian Nazi SS officer was honoured in Parliament, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his fellow Liberals were quick to disavow the man, 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka. And while they rushed to place the blame solely at the feet of former House speaker Anthony Rota, who resigned in disgrace following the incident, those same Liberals refuse to condemn the terrorist attack carried out by Hamas against Israel on Oct. 7.
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra looked at Canadian politicians' failures to condemn rallies across Canada have called for the death of Jews and the total eradication of the Israeli state.
Speaking of a viral rant from a Hamas sympathizer in Mississauga, Ontario, Ezra remarked that he has “seen no government MP, certainly not Trudeau, (condemned) those hate rallies, have you? They were so embarrassed by a 98-year-old Nazi, but not a 28-year-old Nazi.”
Referring to the hateful comments from the woman in the video, Ezra continued:
Swap out the Arabic script on her shirt for German lettering. Give her a German accent, give her a swastika. But have her say the exact same words about the Jews. But make it Jews murdered in Europe rather than Jews murdered in Israel.
Don't change anything she said — just change who she is — and then multiply that by 10,000-times across the country.
We have a Nazi problem on our hands, why are the powers that be silent?
