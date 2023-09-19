Liberals won't say who was granted a ‘secret pardon’ or why

The Canadian Press / Justin Tang

On Monday, Public Safety Minister Dominic Leblanc told the House of Commons that "the request to disclose the name and offences, including convictions listed in Order in Council 2023-0524, cannot be fulfilled."

The secret pardon was issued on June 1, 2023 under the "The Royal Prerogative of Mercy," commonly referred to as clemency.

According to information tabled in the House in response to an Inquiry of Ministry posed by Conservative MP Michael Barrett:

The granting of an act of clemency by the Governor in Council or by the Governor General will occur only after receiving the advice of a Minister of the Crown. In most cases, it is the Minister of Public Safety who makes the recommendation.

Public Safety would not disclose the recipient of the secret pardon citing protection of personal privacy.

"The overriding principle and convention has been to guard the privacy of the individual in receipt of clemency, other than the notification in the Canada Gazette concerning the fact of the pardon or remission of fines. As such, the request to disclose the name listed in Schedule A and offences including convictions listed in Schedule B for Order in Council 2023-0524, cannot be fulfilled."