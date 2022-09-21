Libs blame COVID for inaccurate comms records between RCMP's Lucki and PMO
'While the RCMP does not have a record of any calls with the Prime Minister or his office, the commissioner recalls at least one instance in the days immediately following the mass casualty in Nova Scotia in April 2020, when the Prime Minister called to offer his condolences.'
Stephen Ellis, Conservative MP for the Nova Scotia riding of Cumberland—Colchester, used an order paper question to ask the government for details about any communications between Brenda Lucki, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Commissioner, and the Prime Minister's Office, between April 18, 2020, and May 1, 2020.
The dates occurred in the wake of the largest mass shooting in Canadian history when Gabriel Wortman went on a 13-hour arson and shooting spree in rural Nova Scotia across 16 separate locations. Wartman claimed 22 lives, including a pregnant woman, on April 18 and 19, 2020.
Lucki has been accused of using the RCMP to strategically release information about the mass shooting to aid the Liberals in advancing their gun control agenda. The Liberals announced a ban on 1,500 lawfully popular models of shotguns and rifles in response to the shooting, though Wartman did not lawfully possess any of the firearms he used in the killings.
According to the response provided by Liberal MP Pam Damoff on behalf of the minister of public safety, no records of any communications between the PMO and Lucki exist.
The RCMP searched its records management system for memos from the commissioner to the Prime Minister or his office as well as a search of the commissioner’s emails to and from the Prime Minister or his office and no documents were found.
Yet the ministry admits a phone call did take place. However, it went otherwise officially undocumented:
While the RCMP does not have a record of any calls with the Prime Minister or his office, the commissioner recalls at least one instance in the days immediately following the mass casualty in Nova Scotia in April 2020, when the Prime Minister called to offer his condolences.
The ministry's response laid the potential blame for records keeping failure at the feet of COVID restrictions:
Note, however, that this time period was early in the COVID-19 pandemic with most staff working remotely. Therefore, the commissioner’s regular administrative support for duties such as scheduling meetings/conference calls did not exist, and as such regular records of meetings and calendar entries are limited.
To sign the petition to defend law-abiding Canadian gun-owners from Trudeau's politically ghoulish gun grab, please visit www.HandsOffOurGuns.ca.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.