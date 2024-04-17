LIVE: ArriveCan contractor questioned in House of Commons over $60 million project

E-transfer (Canada):

In an extremely rare occurrence, a contractor who refused to answer questions from a House of Commons committee will face further questions from all of Parliament — something that hasn't happened since 1913.

MPs found a rare moment of unity last week when they agreed to hold GC Strategies partner Kristian Firth in contempt of Parliament, ordering him to appear in the House to receive an admonishment from the Speaker.

The $60 million price tag for the ArriveCan app, a mandatory COVID-era mobile application for Canadians returning to the country by air travel, has developed into yet another scandal for the Trudeau Liberals.