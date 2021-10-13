LIVE COVERAGE | Pastor Artur sentencing

By Adam Soos DONATION: Save Pastor Artur Pawlowski Help pay the legal fees of Pastor Artur by making a donation. Donations will go to The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian charity that is now helping the 'Fight The Fines' project. So, you can now get an official charitable receipt for a donation made on this page and use it to reduce your Canadian taxes. 19996 Donors

Pastor Artur Pawlowski is set to learn his fate today at his sentence hearing. Coverage begins at 11 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. MT.

Ezra Levant will be hosting Rebel News' live coverage from 11 a.m. until 11:45 a.m., followed by David Menzies from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., when Sheila Gunn Reid, who will be live tweeting the hearing, will join the rest of the show until 1 p.m.

Adam Soos and Sydney Fizzard will also be checking in from outside the courthouse where Pastor Artur awaits the judge's decision.