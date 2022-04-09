LIVE: Leslyn Lewis brings her campaign to Edmonton Christian school

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Saturday morning, hundreds took part in a pancake breakfast at Edmonton's Parkland Immanuel Christian School hosted by Conservative Party leadership hopeful Leslyn Lewis.

The event was the second of the weekend in the capital region, as the member of Parliament for Haldimand-Norfolk hopes to build on the support she gained in the 2020 leadership race wherein she finished third overall with much of her support coming from Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Rebel News was on hand for free pancakes (!) and to hear Lewis address the crowd, which included Arnold Viersen, the member of Parliament for Peace River, who has thrown his support behind Lewis. The two are part of a handful of openly pro-life, socially conservative MPs in the House of Commons.

Stay tuned to Rebel News at our special website dedicated to coverage of the Conservative Party leadership race at www.LeadershipReports.ca for a comprehensive report of Lewis' Saturday morning campaign stop.