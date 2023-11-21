Live Updates: BC healthcare workers challenge Dr. Bonnie Henry's COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Peter Gall, the attorney providing evidence on behalf of the Canadian Society for Science & Ethics in Medicine, says the government is making many assertions but providing no evidence on how unvaccinated people with natural immunity pose a great risk to the health system.
Rebel News reporter Drea Humphrey brings you live updates from the Vancouver Supreme Courthouse for day two of a 10-day hearing challenging British Columbia Public Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry's COVID-19 vaccine mandate against healthcare workers.
1. Dr. Bonnie Henry's vax mandate for healthcare workers is under scrutiny in the Supreme Court right now.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 21, 2023
I'll start a live update thread on Day 2 of the 10-day judicial review of the mandate in my next tweet.
Catch up on what happened yesterday 👇🏾https://t.co/4KoiAs3P68
British Columbia stands out globally for being one of the only jurisdictions still preventing healthy, unvaccinated healthcare workers from working in certain healthcare settings.
A group of BC doctors with the Canadian Society for Science & Ethics in Medicine (CSSEM) spearheaded the judicial review which seeks to challenge the reasonableness of Dr. Bonnie Henry still using emergency powers to prevent jab-free medical professionals from working, for more than two years.
Today, counsel for the CSSEM, Peter Gall, continues to provide evidence on behalf of the CSSEM, as to why the draconian mandate should be quashed.
Click on the live tweets below to follow along and click here to read what took place yesterday.
12. Gall: As we said before, there is evidence that if you don't have natural immunity you should be more seriously affected for longer.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 21, 2023
11. Justice says he’s hearing two arguments here.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 21, 2023
One, is the likelihood of contracting COVID and the other is the seriousness, once you’ve caught it.
10. Gall says vaccination with the primary series has no direct impact on transmission of omicron.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 21, 2023
Further there is no evidence that being vaccinated , whether you’ve had the primary series or not as likely to get COVID as someone who hasn’t been vaccinated.
9. … and allowing them back to work won’t cause any greater issue to the healthcare system?— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 21, 2023
Gall agrees.
8. Justice Coval, who is presiding over this matter, asks for clarity:— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 21, 2023
So you’re saying that one point is that there is no difference [between jabbed & unjabbed] They don’t pose any greater risk to patients because the infection rate is the same as those who are vaccinated? pic.twitter.com/ocbDH0IWy2
7. Gall submits that natural immunity provides the same degree of protection in regards to the severity and duration of one having COVID.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 21, 2023
“What we’re talking about is if you do not have natural immunity you may be sicker for a longer period of time.”
6. This video of Dr. Bonnie Henry flip flopping on masks is a perfect example of how much this woman contradicts herself.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 21, 2023
Somehow, this is BC’s “top doctor.” https://t.co/e1RgfEiS01
5. Yesterday, Gall used the strategy of providing submissions on how the PHO, Dr. Bonnie Henry contradicts herself by reading what is in the order against mandates and what she said in her press releases.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 21, 2023
It appears he is continuing the same, this time starting with natural…
4. After some housekeeping matters CSSEM counsel, Peter Gall is resuming submissions.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 21, 2023
Gall begins with the topic of natural immunity. pic.twitter.com/5HBuQMaeWa
3. You can read the petition for this judicial review here.https://t.co/6SlrhStCnz pic.twitter.com/6d6CHPImmR— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 21, 2023
2. This judicial review challenges the reasonableness of Dr. Henry still using emergency powers to ban thousands of vax-free healthcare workers from their jobs.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 21, 2023
The case is spearheaded by BC doctors with the Canadian Society for Ethics & Medicine (CSSEM).…
