Live Updates: BC healthcare workers challenge Dr. Bonnie Henry's COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Rebel News reporter Drea Humphrey brings you live updates from the Vancouver Supreme Courthouse for day two of a 10-day hearing challenging British Columbia Public Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry's COVID-19 vaccine mandate against healthcare workers.

1. Dr. Bonnie Henry's vax mandate for healthcare workers is under scrutiny in the Supreme Court right now.



I'll start a live update thread on Day 2 of the 10-day judicial review of the mandate in my next tweet.



Catch up on what happened yesterday 👇🏾https://t.co/4KoiAs3P68 — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 21, 2023

British Columbia stands out globally for being one of the only jurisdictions still preventing healthy, unvaccinated healthcare workers from working in certain healthcare settings.

A group of BC doctors with the Canadian Society for Science & Ethics in Medicine (CSSEM) spearheaded the judicial review which seeks to challenge the reasonableness of Dr. Bonnie Henry still using emergency powers to prevent jab-free medical professionals from working, for more than two years.

Today, counsel for the CSSEM, Peter Gall, continues to provide evidence on behalf of the CSSEM, as to why the draconian mandate should be quashed.

Click on the live tweets below to follow along and click here to read what took place yesterday.

12. Gall: As we said before, there is evidence that if you don't have natural immunity you should be more seriously affected for longer. — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 21, 2023

11. Justice says he’s hearing two arguments here.



One, is the likelihood of contracting COVID and the other is the seriousness, once you’ve caught it. — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 21, 2023

10. Gall says vaccination with the primary series has no direct impact on transmission of omicron.



Further there is no evidence that being vaccinated , whether you’ve had the primary series or not as likely to get COVID as someone who hasn’t been vaccinated. — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 21, 2023

9. … and allowing them back to work won’t cause any greater issue to the healthcare system?



Gall agrees. — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 21, 2023

8. Justice Coval, who is presiding over this matter, asks for clarity:



So you’re saying that one point is that there is no difference [between jabbed & unjabbed] They don’t pose any greater risk to patients because the infection rate is the same as those who are vaccinated? pic.twitter.com/ocbDH0IWy2 — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 21, 2023

7. Gall submits that natural immunity provides the same degree of protection in regards to the severity and duration of one having COVID.



“What we’re talking about is if you do not have natural immunity you may be sicker for a longer period of time.” — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 21, 2023

6. This video of Dr. Bonnie Henry flip flopping on masks is a perfect example of how much this woman contradicts herself.



Somehow, this is BC’s “top doctor.” https://t.co/e1RgfEiS01 — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 21, 2023

5. Yesterday, Gall used the strategy of providing submissions on how the PHO, Dr. Bonnie Henry contradicts herself by reading what is in the order against mandates and what she said in her press releases.



It appears he is continuing the same, this time starting with natural… — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 21, 2023

4. After some housekeeping matters CSSEM counsel, Peter Gall is resuming submissions.



Gall begins with the topic of natural immunity. pic.twitter.com/5HBuQMaeWa — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 21, 2023

3. You can read the petition for this judicial review here.https://t.co/6SlrhStCnz pic.twitter.com/6d6CHPImmR — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 21, 2023