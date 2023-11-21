Live Updates: BC healthcare workers challenge Dr. Bonnie Henry's COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Peter Gall, the attorney providing evidence on behalf of the Canadian Society for Science & Ethics in Medicine, says the government is making many assertions but providing no evidence on how unvaccinated people with natural immunity pose a great risk to the health system.

Rebel News reporter Drea Humphrey brings you live updates from the Vancouver Supreme Courthouse for day two of a 10-day hearing challenging British Columbia Public Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry's COVID-19 vaccine mandate against healthcare workers.

British Columbia stands out globally for being one of the only jurisdictions still preventing healthy, unvaccinated healthcare workers from working in certain healthcare settings.

A group of BC doctors with the Canadian Society for Science & Ethics in Medicine (CSSEM) spearheaded the judicial review which seeks to challenge the reasonableness of Dr. Bonnie Henry still using emergency powers to prevent jab-free medical professionals from working, for more than two years.

Today, counsel for the CSSEM, Peter Gall, continues to provide evidence on behalf of the CSSEM, as to why the draconian mandate should be quashed.

Click on the live tweets below to follow along and click here to read what took place yesterday.

