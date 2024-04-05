LIVE UPDATES: Foreign Interference Commission hears what efforts were taken to protect elections
The inquiry is hearing what steps were taken by officials to secure the integrity of Canada's 2019 and 2021 federal elections.
The Foreign Interference Commission continues on Friday, with government officials, including Liberal MP Karina Gould, then-minister of democratic institutions during the 2021 election, testifying about steps they took to ensure the election was secure.
The public hearings will pause for the weekend, before resuming for three more days next week, starting on Monday.
Follow along with live updates from the hearing with Sheila Gunn Reid on X, or on the page below:
Back at the Foreign Interference Commission. First witness is Allen Sutherland, Assistant Secretary to the Cabinet for Privy Council Office (PCO).— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 5, 2024
Sutherland says that the plan to protect Canada's 2021 election was developed without consultation with the opposition parties the Liberal government knew were being targeted in the 2019 election.— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 5, 2024
Convenient. pic.twitter.com/EGUVqxpIDq
Liberal MP Karina Gould, when Minister of Democratic Institutions, pressured social media companies to voluntarily censor online content in the lead-up to the 2021 election.— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 5, 2024
She and Sutherland visited Microsoft's headquarters to "help open our eyes to the nature of the evolving… pic.twitter.com/ysqBFcQu7A
Sutherland tells CPC's lawyer, DeLuca, that foreign interference briefings would be conducted at a party's request. However, he is shown a document showing CSIS requesting and then holding a private briefing with the Liberals on foreign interference.— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 5, 2024
These are meetings CPC MPs… pic.twitter.com/yhLLyqIlkJ
Next up a panel of security and intelligence threats to elections task force (SITE TF) members.— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 5, 2024
Eric Gordon - RCMP
Gallit Dobner - Director of the Centre for International Digital Policy at Global Affairs Canada
Lyall King - former chair of SITE TF and now director of risk…
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.