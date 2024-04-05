LIVE UPDATES: Foreign Interference Commission hears what efforts were taken to protect elections

The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick

The Foreign Interference Commission continues on Friday, with government officials, including Liberal MP Karina Gould, then-minister of democratic institutions during the 2021 election, testifying about steps they took to ensure the election was secure.

The public hearings will pause for the weekend, before resuming for three more days next week, starting on Monday.

Follow along with live updates from the hearing with Sheila Gunn Reid on X, or on the page below:

Back at the Foreign Interference Commission. First witness is Allen Sutherland, Assistant Secretary to the Cabinet for Privy Council Office (PCO). — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 5, 2024

Sutherland says that the plan to protect Canada's 2021 election was developed without consultation with the opposition parties the Liberal government knew were being targeted in the 2019 election.



Convenient. pic.twitter.com/EGUVqxpIDq — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 5, 2024

Liberal MP Karina Gould, when Minister of Democratic Institutions, pressured social media companies to voluntarily censor online content in the lead-up to the 2021 election.



She and Sutherland visited Microsoft's headquarters to "help open our eyes to the nature of the evolving… pic.twitter.com/ysqBFcQu7A — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 5, 2024

Sutherland tells CPC's lawyer, DeLuca, that foreign interference briefings would be conducted at a party's request. However, he is shown a document showing CSIS requesting and then holding a private briefing with the Liberals on foreign interference.



These are meetings CPC MPs… pic.twitter.com/yhLLyqIlkJ — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 5, 2024