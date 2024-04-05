LIVE UPDATES: Foreign Interference Commission hears what efforts were taken to protect elections

The inquiry is hearing what steps were taken by officials to secure the integrity of Canada's 2019 and 2021 federal elections.

  • By Rebel News
  • April 05, 2024
  • News
The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick
The Foreign Interference Commission continues on Friday, with government officials, including Liberal MP Karina Gould, then-minister of democratic institutions during the 2021 election, testifying about steps they took to ensure the election was secure.

The public hearings will pause for the weekend, before resuming for three more days next week, starting on Monday.

Follow along with live updates from the hearing with Sheila Gunn Reid on X, or on the page below:

Canada news Protect Our Democracy
