Live Updates: Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich's trial continues on day 38

Lich previously spent almost 50 days behind bars on non-violent offences in relation to her role as an organizer of the anti-mandate demonstrations.

  • By Rebel News
  • March 15, 2024
  • News Analysis
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
The trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber continues on day 38 today in Ottawa. As two of the most prominent faces of the Freedom Convoy, Lich and co-accused Chris Barber are facing charges of mischief, obstructing police, counselling others to commit mischief, and intimidation. The Freedom Convoy demonstrations drew thousands of Canadians to Ottawa in early 2022 in opposition to COVID-19 restrictions.

Rebel News reporter Robert Kraychik spoke about yesterday's proceedings, explaining, "Thursday's proceedings continued a dispute from Wednesday over the completeness of evidentiary exhibits to be introduced by the Crown, including selfie videos published by the defendants."

"Eric Granger, one of Lich's lawyers, argued the Crown's video submissions required inclusion of other related videos similarly produced in a selfie format by his client and published to her Facebook profile. These omitted videos, he added, provided a more complete context to his client's statements," Kraychik noted.

Watch a full recap of yesterday's proceedings:

Follow along below for live updates today:

