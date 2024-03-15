Live Updates: Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich's trial continues on day 38

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto By Ezra Levant Support Tamara's Legal Defense The Democracy Fund, a Canadian charity, is supporting Tamara Lich by crowdfunding her legal bills. The cost of expert legal representation is $300,000, which Tamara, an ordinary mom and grandma from Medicine Hat, Alberta, cannot afford. But we have a secret weapon: Lawrence Greenspon, one of Ottawa's top lawyers, is on Tamara's side. Lawrence is accustomed to handling complex and serious cases, but his team is expensive — and they are worth every penny. If you can, please chip in to help cover Tamara's legal fees. HELP TAMARA

The trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber continues on day 38 today in Ottawa. As two of the most prominent faces of the Freedom Convoy, Lich and co-accused Chris Barber are facing charges of mischief, obstructing police, counselling others to commit mischief, and intimidation. The Freedom Convoy demonstrations drew thousands of Canadians to Ottawa in early 2022 in opposition to COVID-19 restrictions.

Rebel News reporter Robert Kraychik spoke about yesterday's proceedings, explaining, "Thursday's proceedings continued a dispute from Wednesday over the completeness of evidentiary exhibits to be introduced by the Crown, including selfie videos published by the defendants."

"Eric Granger, one of Lich's lawyers, argued the Crown's video submissions required inclusion of other related videos similarly produced in a selfie format by his client and published to her Facebook profile. These omitted videos, he added, provided a more complete context to his client's statements," Kraychik noted.

Watch a full recap of yesterday's proceedings:

Follow along below for live updates today:

Trial on hiatus 'til August 13th, judge issues decisions on evidentiary exhibit disputes and Carter application timing. https://t.co/TWDiMnjMOA pic.twitter.com/dCOQz7FFVy — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) March 15, 2024

Future trial dates set: August 13, 14, 15, and 19, 20, 21, 22, 23. Final submissions and the Carter application will be addressed. https://t.co/TWDiMnjMOA — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) March 15, 2024

The judge also ruled that one of the selfie videos produced and published by Tamara Lich did not require additional context via other videos, rejecting Lich's defense team's request to broaden the context of the evidentiary submission. — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) March 15, 2024

Reminder of what a Carter application entails, and how, if accepted, it applies a framework of conspiracy to the defendants and the charges against them. https://t.co/kLDLYr9xHc — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) March 15, 2024

The defense teams, presumably, will prepare final submissions of two types: one in response to a rejected Carter application and another in response to an accepted Carter application; because they cannot now prepare with foreknowledge of the judge's decision over this issue. — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) March 15, 2024