Live Updates: Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich's trial enters day 10

The trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber continues on day 10 today in Ottawa. As two of the most prominent faces of the Freedom Convoy, Lich and co-accused Chris Barber are facing charges of mischief, obstructing police, counselling others to commit mischief, and intimidation. The Freedom Convoy demonstrations drew thousands of Canadians to Ottawa in early 2022 in opposition to COVID-19 restrictions.

Rebel News reporter Robert Kraychik is once again reporting from inside the Ottawa courthouse and will be providing live updates. Videographer Lincoln Jay is also on the scene to cover all of the reactions and commentary from outside the courthouse.

Tamara Lich's defence is questioning the admissibility of upcoming testimony from eight Ottawa residents. The defence claims these people do not have specific enough details of being negatively impacted by the protests.

The judge has made it clear that she will not be accepting testimony lacking specific and essential details.

Greenspon says none of these tentative witnesses can identify specifics about their claims: "[They] can't specify time and place [of their claims of being harmed]."



Robert Kraychik provided a quick update from outside the courthouse in Ottawa.

Update from @rkraychik on day 10 of the Tamara Lich and Chris Barber trial.



