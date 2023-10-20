Live Updates: Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich's trial enters day 21

The Canadian Press / Patrick Doyle

The trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber continues on day 21 today in Ottawa. As two of the most prominent faces of the Freedom Convoy, Lich and co-accused Chris Barber are facing charges of mischief, obstructing police, counselling others to commit mischief, and intimidation. The Freedom Convoy demonstrations drew thousands of Canadians to Ottawa in early 2022 in opposition to COVID-19 restrictions.

Watch a full recap of day 20 of the trial:

Rebel News reporter Robert Kraychik is once again reporting from inside the Ottawa courthouse and will be providing live updates. Videographer Lincoln Jay is also on the scene to cover all of the reactions and commentary from outside the courthouse.

Follow along below:

Whatever the discussion looks like between the Crown and defense, the prosecution advised the judge that it must consult with the Ottawa Police Service's legal term to determine if it can fulfill whatever disclosure the defense is seeking.https://t.co/TWDiMnjMOA — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) October 20, 2023

Prosecutors and defense lawyers are informally discussing ongoing disclosure issues. Perhaps there's a way to obtain what was lost (PLT logs, other records/communications) on the "wiped" phone(s) via other methods; other PLT officers' devices, cloud, etc. https://t.co/BKJlLDAorX — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) October 20, 2023