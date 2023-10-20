Live Updates: Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich's trial enters day 21
Lich previously spent almost 50 days behind bars on non-violent offences in relation to her role as an organizer of the anti-mandate demonstrations.
The trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber continues on day 21 today in Ottawa. As two of the most prominent faces of the Freedom Convoy, Lich and co-accused Chris Barber are facing charges of mischief, obstructing police, counselling others to commit mischief, and intimidation. The Freedom Convoy demonstrations drew thousands of Canadians to Ottawa in early 2022 in opposition to COVID-19 restrictions.
Rebel News reporter Robert Kraychik is once again reporting from inside the Ottawa courthouse and will be providing live updates. Videographer Lincoln Jay is also on the scene to cover all of the reactions and commentary from outside the courthouse.
Whatever the discussion looks like between the Crown and defense, the prosecution advised the judge that it must consult with the Ottawa Police Service's legal term to determine if it can fulfill whatever disclosure the defense is seeking.https://t.co/TWDiMnjMOA— Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) October 20, 2023
Prosecutors and defense lawyers are informally discussing ongoing disclosure issues. Perhaps there's a way to obtain what was lost (PLT logs, other records/communications) on the "wiped" phone(s) via other methods; other PLT officers' devices, cloud, etc. https://t.co/BKJlLDAorX— Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) October 20, 2023
Day 21 of the Chris Barber and Tamara Lich trial: We're on an extended recess as the Crown and defense attorneys discuss a disclosure issue that arose yesterday re: Const. Nicole Bach's "wiped" phone and the lost PLT logs.https://t.co/TWDiMnjMOA— Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) October 20, 2023
