Live Updates: Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich's trial enters day 29

The trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber enters day 29 today in Ottawa. As two of the most prominent faces of the Freedom Convoy, Lich and co-accused Chris Barber are facing charges of mischief, obstructing police, counselling others to commit mischief, and intimidation. The Freedom Convoy demonstrations drew thousands of Canadians to Ottawa in early 2022 in opposition to COVID-19 restrictions.

As explained by Rebel News reporter Robert Kraychik, during yesterday's proceedings, "Eric Granger, one of Lich's lawyers, argued against a pending Carter application from the Crown. A Carter application, if approved by a judge, allows all incriminating evidence against one co-defendant to be used against other co-defendants in a criminal trial."

"Adam Blake-Gallipeau, a lawyer with The Democracy Fund, explained that this Carter application, if accepted by Justice Heather Perkins-McVey — the judge overseeing the Lich and Barber trial — would allow all statements made by Barber and used as evidence by the prosecution to also be attributable to Lich," added Kraychik.

Watch a full recap of yesterday's proceedings:

Kraychik is once again reporting from inside the Ottawa courthouse and will be providing live updates.

Granger told us yesterday that Lich's remarks contradict the Crown's presentation: "The Crown is trying to show evidence that Lich was involved in a plan to commit a crime. At every turn, both publicly and privately, by text message, Facebook message, video message, press… — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) November 28, 2023