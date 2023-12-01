Live Updates: Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich's trial enters day 32

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto By Ezra Levant Support Tamara's Legal Defense The Democracy Fund, a Canadian charity, is supporting Tamara Lich by crowdfunding her legal bills. The cost of expert legal representation is $300,000, which Tamara, an ordinary mom and grandma from Medicine Hat, Alberta, cannot afford. But we have a secret weapon: Lawrence Greenspon, one of Ottawa's top lawyers, is on Tamara's side. Lawrence is accustomed to handling complex and serious cases, but his team is expensive — and they are worth every penny. If you can, please chip in to help cover Tamara's legal fees. HELP TAMARA

The trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber continues on day 32 today in Ottawa. As two of the most prominent faces of the Freedom Convoy, Lich and co-accused Chris Barber are facing charges of mischief, obstructing police, counselling others to commit mischief, and intimidation. The Freedom Convoy demonstrations drew thousands of Canadians to Ottawa in early 2022 in opposition to COVID-19 restrictions.

As explained by Rebel News reporter Robert Kraychik, during yesterday's proceedings, "Radcliffe's characterization of the Freedom Convoy as an 'unlawful' demonstration was expressed as he argued to have the Crown's Carter application considered. The defence teams submitted a request to have the Carter application dismissed."

Kraychik noted, "The Carter application, if accepted by the judge, would apply a conspiratorial framework to the trial, in which any act determined to be of a criminal nature and committed by one of the co-defendants is applied to both co-defendants. It assumes that such criminal acts, if committed by one co-defendant, are done against a backdrop of agreement between both parties towards the commission of one or more crimes."

Describing the reasoning behind the Crown attorney's classification of the Freedom Convoy as unlawful, Kraychik said, "Characterizing the Freedom Convoy as an unlawful protest underpins the Crown's desire to apply criminality to Barber's and Lich's organizational and leadership roles in relation to the protest. If the protest is determined to be unlawful by Justice Heather Perkins-McVey, then public advocacy for participation in it amounts to a criminal act."

Watch a full recap of yesterday's proceedings:

Kraychik is once again reporting from inside the Ottawa courthouse and will be providing live updates.

Follow along below: