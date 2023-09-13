Live Updates: Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich's trial enters day seven

E-transfer (Canada):

The trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber continues on day seven today in Ottawa. Lich previously spent almost 50 days in jail on non-violent charges in relation to the protests. The Freedom Convoy demonstrations drew thousands of Canadians to Ottawa in early 2022 in opposition to COVID-19 restrictions.

Rebel News reporter Robert Kraychik is once again reporting from inside the Ottawa courthouse and will be providing live updates. Videographer Lincoln Jay is also on the scene to cover all of the reactions and commentary from outside the courthouse.

The Crown is playing footage from a Freedom Convoy press conference that appears to show the non-violent nature of the demonstrators.

A video being played of former intelligence officer Tom Quiggin shows him speaking about the inaccurate reporting on the convoy by the mainstream media.

Rebel News reporter Robert Kraychik provided a quick update from outside the courthouse.

This page will be updated as proceedings continue.