LIVE UPDATES: Hearing for four men charged in Coutts Blockade

Ezra Levant is in Lethbridge, Alberta, where four men facing serious charges from the 2022 Coutts border blockade are having a hearing today. The men have been detained for over 500 days and are facing conspiracy to murder charges.

The four were first arrested after a police raid on the Coutts blockade on February 15, 2022. Rebel News reporter Syd Fizzard has been following the case, most recently providing an update on issues surrounding publication bans and disclosure in the case.

The blockade protest came to an end shortly after the group's arrest. Public Order Emergency Commissioner Paul Rouleau found the protest in Coutts merited Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act in response to the demonstration, along with the Freedom Convoy protest in Ottawa.

Follow along below for updates from today's hearing:

I'm in court hearing in Lethbridge, AB, for the four men charged with serious offences including conspiracy to commit murder at the Coutts border blockade in 2022.



They've been held without bail for more than 500 days.



I'll live-tweet what I can but there are publication bans. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) July 24, 2023

The four accused have different lawyers, but only one lawyer is appearing for them today, on behalf of all the accused. The prosecutor joins via video. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) July 24, 2023

The judge is reciting the background information about the blockade and the RCMP actions. He's now referring to one accused, Chris Carbert, who was interviewed post-arrest by two Mounties. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) July 24, 2023

The judge says that the statement was voluntarily made. He says that some parts of the statement may be omitted for reasons of prejudice, etc., but that it was a legitimate, voluntary statement. So he's making a ruling. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) July 24, 2023

The judge says that the accused claims he was sleep deprived and had a certain dose of medication. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) July 24, 2023

The judge is recounting the tick-tock of the arrest of Carbert. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) July 24, 2023

The judge is discussing the accused's prescription medication (he had been on it for seven years) and other health issues, e.g. having a cold. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) July 24, 2023

The judge notes that the accused at times did appear physically ill, including bending over. That said, the judge says the accused was mentally savvy. The just said he watched and listened to the recordings, and the accused sounded mentally fit. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) July 24, 2023

The judge now reviews legal precedents regarding voluntariness of admissions to police. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) July 24, 2023

Judge talks about "police trickery", where to do so would "shock the community" and goes to integrity of the justice system. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) July 24, 2023

The judge now talking about "oppression" -- where an accused will say anything to get out of an oppressive condition. E.G. deprivation of food, sleep, water, denying access to counsel, excessively aggressive police questions, etc. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) July 24, 2023

The judge is quoting from other Supreme Court cases about the law of confessions when the accused is being oppressed. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) July 24, 2023

Judge recounts that police told the accused (several times) that he was under no obligation to give a confession. Judge quotes him (from a recording): "I know what's happening. I know it can be used against me". — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) July 24, 2023

None of this goes to the substance of the confession; or to the disposition of the criminal charges against him. This is all about a particular application by the defence counsel to have the confession ruled inadmissible by reason of involuntariness. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) July 24, 2023

The judge does say the police should have helped get the accused his medication quickly enough. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) July 24, 2023

Judge confirms his decision. Judge now asks prosecutor what's next, procedurally. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) July 24, 2023

The substance of today's court is over -- the judge has upheld the voluntariness of Chris Carbert's confession. Now they're just dealing with administrative housekeeping. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) July 24, 2023