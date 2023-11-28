Live Updates: Lawyers attempt to defend Dr. Bonnie Henry's ongoing vaccine mandate for health workers in court

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

The second week of the judicial review challenging the reasonableness of British Columbia's ongoing COVID-19 vaccine mandate against thousands of unvaccinated health professionals is currently underway.

B.C. is enforcing more COVID mandates while other provinces drop theirs, because Dr. Bonnie Henry, believes such decisions address “the circumstances of our pandemic here in British Columbia.”



Someone please explain to this Dr. that viruses don’t stop at provincial borders. pic.twitter.com/3FtDq69eE0 — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) March 1, 2022

Last week, Justice Simon Coval heard evidence from counsel for the group of BC Doctors with the Canadian Society for Ethics & Medicine, who initiated this crucial case.

Rebel News interviewed some of the BC healthcare workers who were terminated or retired early due to coercive jab mandates as they exited the courthouse last week, capturing their perspectives on the ongoing proceedings.

Today, the hearing shifts focus as Public Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry's lawyer presents evidence in support of her being the only unelected health lord still utilizing extraordinary emergency powers to enforce such a mandate.

28. Gibson agrees with the Justice’s interpretation.



Adds that a 3rd point is that “it’s a matter of maintaining their basic health”



Says they are vulnerable because they are more I’ll but also can’t access the immune system like healthy people.



And they can’t get an… — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 28, 2023

27. Justice cont’d



and as you say, what differentiates it from some of the other situations is that it’s not a matter of Choice? — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 28, 2023

26. Justice Coval:



so what you're saying is this group, these two groups that identified in “c”, it’s not just that they're vulnerable, but it's also … that they need to access the health care systems



So, they’re not only vulnerable they're highly represented in the system… — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 28, 2023

Justice Coval says he wants to unpack what Gibson is saying a bit.



Says “there's layers.” — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 28, 2023

24. Perhaps Dr. Henry should also be considering why data analyzed by scientists including @denisrancourt, found a “definite causal link” between rises in all-cause mortality and the rollouts of COVID-19 jabs especially in the elderly. https://t.co/ekoeFiugTC — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 28, 2023

23. Gibson submits that when it comes to spaces where people need to be hospitalized more often, then doctor Henry, needs to be sure making sure she's weighing that consideration to the healthcare system. — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 28, 2023

22. Gibson: it is in their submission to say that someone needing to be hospitalized and doesn’t have the other option and someone who can control their environment. — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 28, 2023

21. … where there is a choice about going out to restaurants or certain gatherings and events.”



Well, most of us remember the transparent words from Vancouver Coastal Health’s CMHO, Patty Daly about the “science” behind vaccine passports. https://t.co/JnL3bGnJo2 — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 28, 2023

20. Gibson: It’s one thing for us to have used proof of vaccination to access gatherings and events and food and liquor, serving premises for a period of time earlier in the pandemic… — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 28, 2023

19. * I’m reminded of the many COVID outbreaks started by vaccinated staff that we saw in settings like long term care homes. At a time when jab free visitors and workers were forbidden from entering. https://t.co/OXPIHTKGmx — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 28, 2023

18. Gibson says these types of people don’t have a choice to say they will just stay home and take chemotherapy. where they can control the environment.



* what’s confusing here is earlier Gibson admits that these at risk people are still catching COVID. — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 28, 2023

17. Gibson cont’d



… that's where our care will be provided and that's also where care will be provided for the chronic health conditions that we have if we think about people with active cancer or having to go through cycles of chemotherapy that require attendance in hospital. — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 28, 2023

16. Gibson: It’s these people in our submission who are particularly significant in the PHO’s consideration because as we advance in age and for those of us who have chronic health conditions that predispose us to more severe Illness with COVID 19, We need to be able to access… — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 28, 2023