Live Updates: Lawyers attempt to defend Dr. Bonnie Henry's ongoing vaccine mandate for health workers in court

Representing the government, Attorney Julie Gibson submits that the solution for COVID-vaccinated elderly individuals still falling ill is to administer more COVID jabs to them than to the rest of the population.

The second week of the judicial review challenging the reasonableness of British Columbia's ongoing COVID-19 vaccine mandate against thousands of unvaccinated health professionals is currently underway.

Last week, Justice Simon Coval heard evidence from counsel for the group of BC Doctors with the Canadian Society for Ethics & Medicine, who initiated this crucial case.

Rebel News interviewed some of the BC healthcare workers who were terminated or retired early due to coercive jab mandates as they exited the courthouse last week, capturing their perspectives on the ongoing proceedings.

Today, the hearing shifts focus as Public Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry's lawyer presents evidence in support of her being the only unelected health lord still utilizing extraordinary emergency powers to enforce such a mandate.

Rebel News reporter Drea Humphrey is in court and will be providing live updates.

Follow along below:

