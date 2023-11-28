Live Updates: Lawyers attempt to defend Dr. Bonnie Henry's ongoing vaccine mandate for health workers in court
Representing the government, Attorney Julie Gibson submits that the solution for COVID-vaccinated elderly individuals still falling ill is to administer more COVID jabs to them than to the rest of the population.
The second week of the judicial review challenging the reasonableness of British Columbia's ongoing COVID-19 vaccine mandate against thousands of unvaccinated health professionals is currently underway.
B.C. is enforcing more COVID mandates while other provinces drop theirs, because Dr. Bonnie Henry, believes such decisions address “the circumstances of our pandemic here in British Columbia.”— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) March 1, 2022
Last week, Justice Simon Coval heard evidence from counsel for the group of BC Doctors with the Canadian Society for Ethics & Medicine, who initiated this crucial case.
Rebel News interviewed some of the BC healthcare workers who were terminated or retired early due to coercive jab mandates as they exited the courthouse last week, capturing their perspectives on the ongoing proceedings.
1. It’s day 6 of the judicial review challenging the reasonableness of BC’s Public Health Officer’s continued COVID vax mandate against jab-free health care workers.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 28, 2023
Today, the hearing shifts focus as Public Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry's lawyer presents evidence in support of her being the only unelected health lord still utilizing extraordinary emergency powers to enforce such a mandate.
Rebel News reporter Drea Humphrey is in court and will be providing live updates.
28. Gibson agrees with the Justice’s interpretation.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 28, 2023
Adds that a 3rd point is that “it’s a matter of maintaining their basic health”
Says they are vulnerable because they are more I’ll but also can’t access the immune system like healthy people.
And they can’t get an…
27. Justice cont’d— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 28, 2023
and as you say, what differentiates it from some of the other situations is that it’s not a matter of Choice?
26. Justice Coval:— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 28, 2023
so what you're saying is this group, these two groups that identified in “c”, it’s not just that they're vulnerable, but it's also … that they need to access the health care systems
So, they’re not only vulnerable they're highly represented in the system…
Justice Coval says he wants to unpack what Gibson is saying a bit.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 28, 2023
Says “there's layers.”
24. Perhaps Dr. Henry should also be considering why data analyzed by scientists including @denisrancourt, found a “definite causal link” between rises in all-cause mortality and the rollouts of COVID-19 jabs especially in the elderly. https://t.co/ekoeFiugTC— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 28, 2023
23. Gibson submits that when it comes to spaces where people need to be hospitalized more often, then doctor Henry, needs to be sure making sure she's weighing that consideration to the healthcare system.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 28, 2023
22. Gibson: it is in their submission to say that someone needing to be hospitalized and doesn’t have the other option and someone who can control their environment.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 28, 2023
21. … where there is a choice about going out to restaurants or certain gatherings and events.”— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 28, 2023
Well, most of us remember the transparent words from Vancouver Coastal Health’s CMHO, Patty Daly about the “science” behind vaccine passports. https://t.co/JnL3bGnJo2
20. Gibson: It’s one thing for us to have used proof of vaccination to access gatherings and events and food and liquor, serving premises for a period of time earlier in the pandemic…— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 28, 2023
19. * I’m reminded of the many COVID outbreaks started by vaccinated staff that we saw in settings like long term care homes. At a time when jab free visitors and workers were forbidden from entering. https://t.co/OXPIHTKGmx— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 28, 2023
18. Gibson says these types of people don’t have a choice to say they will just stay home and take chemotherapy. where they can control the environment.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 28, 2023
* what’s confusing here is earlier Gibson admits that these at risk people are still catching COVID.
17. Gibson cont’d— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 28, 2023
… that's where our care will be provided and that's also where care will be provided for the chronic health conditions that we have if we think about people with active cancer or having to go through cycles of chemotherapy that require attendance in hospital.
16. Gibson: It’s these people in our submission who are particularly significant in the PHO’s consideration because as we advance in age and for those of us who have chronic health conditions that predispose us to more severe Illness with COVID 19, We need to be able to access…— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 28, 2023
2. Batter up Bonnie Henry❗️— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 28, 2023
It’s Dr. Henry’s lawyers turn to submit evidence to support her being the only unelected health lord in Canada, and nearly the entire world, to still forbidding vax-free healthcare workers from working in settings like hospitals. pic.twitter.com/QiOO3uQMPM
