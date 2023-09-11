Live Updates: Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich's trial enters day five

Lich is facing charges of mischief, obstructing police, counselling others to commit mischief, and intimidation in relation to her role as an organizer of the anti-mandate demonstrations.

  • By Rebel News
  • September 11, 2023
  • News Analysis
Live Updates: Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich's trial enters day five
The Canadian Press / Justin Tang
The trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber — two of the most well-known faces of the Freedom Convoy — continues on day five today in Ottawa. The Freedom Convoy demonstrations drew thousands of Canadians to Ottawa in early 2022 in opposition to COVID-19 restrictions.

Rebel News reporter Robert Kraychik is reporting from the courthouse and will be providing live updates.

Tamara Lich's defence counsel is claiming that certain upcoming testimony from Crown witnesses should be prevented due to admissions made by the defence.

However, the Crown claims that these witnesses will substantiate its claim that the protests were "anything but peaceful."

The judge concedes that the Freedom Convoy cannot be viewed as a singular event, and "a lot of people had different purposes for being there."

The judge acknowledges that an OPS officer — the prosecution's witness — admitted that "no violence" was shown during the Crown's own video montage except for an officer punching a protester.

The judge says that if the protest is shown to be peaceful, it would "amount to the absence of an aggravating factor" to the mischief charges.

The trial is now on break until 2pm EST.

Rebel News reporter Robert Kraychik provided a couple quick updates outside the courthouse in Ottawa.

Watch a full recap of day four of the trial below:

This page will be updated as proceedings continue.

  • By Ezra Levant

