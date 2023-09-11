Live Updates: Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich's trial enters day five

The Canadian Press / Justin Tang

The trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber — two of the most well-known faces of the Freedom Convoy — continues on day five today in Ottawa. The Freedom Convoy demonstrations drew thousands of Canadians to Ottawa in early 2022 in opposition to COVID-19 restrictions.

Tamara Lich and Chris Barber enter the Ottawa Courthouse for day 5 of trial. Both are facing multiple charges in relation to the Freedom Convoy.



More at https://t.co/52zo5bkxKr pic.twitter.com/Hw6Dt9Luo7 — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) September 11, 2023

Rebel News reporter Robert Kraychik is reporting from the courthouse and will be providing live updates.

Day 5 of the Tamara Lich/Chris Barber trial underway; may get some exclusive remarks at day's end from one of the defense counsels. Also expecting a resolution to the dispute over the Crown's proposed refinement to its evidentiary submissions on Friday.https://t.co/TWDiMnjMOA — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) September 11, 2023

Tamara Lich's defence counsel is claiming that certain upcoming testimony from Crown witnesses should be prevented due to admissions made by the defence.

Defense counsel for Tamara Lich argues that pending testimony from some scheduled witnesses (residents of Ottawa, business owners, and OC Transpo employees) for the Crown should be gotten rid of ("obviated") due to certain admissions made my the defense.https://t.co/TWDiMnjMOA — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) September 11, 2023

However, the Crown claims that these witnesses will substantiate its claim that the protests were "anything but peaceful."

Crown argues that these witnesses will substantiate its claim that the Freedom Convoy "was not peaceful" and prevented certain persons from exercising/enjoying their property in a lawful way. #TamaraTrial — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) September 11, 2023

The judge concedes that the Freedom Convoy cannot be viewed as a singular event, and "a lot of people had different purposes for being there."

Judge says it is difficult/impossible to view the entire Freedom Convoy as a "singular"/"monolith[ic]" event, challenging the Crown's attempt to isolate instances/moments.



"Sounds like a lot of different people had different purposes for being there."https://t.co/TWDiMnjMOA — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) September 11, 2023

The judge acknowledges that an OPS officer — the prosecution's witness — admitted that "no violence" was shown during the Crown's own video montage except for an officer punching a protester.

Judge again notes that one of the prosecution's witnesses, an OPS officer, testified that "no violence" was shown in the Crown's own 11-ish-minute video montage EXCEPT for an instance of a cop punching a demonstrator.https://t.co/TWDiMnjMOA — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) September 11, 2023

The judge says that if the protest is shown to be peaceful, it would "amount to the absence of an aggravating factor" to the mischief charges.

Judge says whether or not the Freedom Convoy "was peaceful or not" does't affect the charge of mischief, but if the protest is shown/proven to have been peaceful, it would amount to "the absence of an aggravating factor".https://t.co/TWDiMnjMOA — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) September 11, 2023

The trial is now on break until 2pm EST.

Lich's lawyer says witness testimony is only admissable if it relates to a matter/charge "requiring to be proved" and goes beyond the defense's "admissions". Court now on break until 2:00 PM ET. https://t.co/TWDiMnjMOA — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) September 11, 2023

Rebel News reporter Robert Kraychik provided a couple quick updates outside the courthouse in Ottawa.

Update from @rkraychik on day 5 of the Tamara Lich and Chris Barber trial. https://t.co/52zo5bkxKr pic.twitter.com/aTvghav4UH — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) September 11, 2023

Another quick update from @rkraychik outside of the Ottawa Courthouse. Day 5 of the Tamara Lich and Chris Barber trial is underway. https://t.co/52zo5bkxKr pic.twitter.com/qw3FjeMr8N — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) September 11, 2023

Watch a full recap of day four of the trial below:

This page will be updated as proceedings continue.