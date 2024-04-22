LIVE UPDATES: Tommy Robinson on trial after being arrested at pro-Israel march

Tommy Robinson was arrested while attending a pro-Israel rally held in London, England, last November after an organizer demanded he leave — despite being at the event as a media member sympathetic to the rally's cause.

  • April 22, 2024
AP Photo/Tim Ireland
Censorship is a growing industry in the West. Kicking into high gear during the COVID-19 pandemic, the government's censorship apparatus in the United Kingdom was on display when independent reporter and activist Tommy Robinson was attending a rally in support of Israel.

After weeks of rallies supporting Hamas in London, a massive march against antisemitism was held. Among the estimated 100,000 people who showed up in support of Israel was Tommy Robinson.

There to cover the march with his videographer, the independent journalist ran afoul of a left-wing Jewish organizer of the rally, who demanded he depart. Police then confronted Robinson over his attendance at the rally, eventually arresting him and laying charges for failing to comply with an order excluding him from the march.

Rebel News' Chief Reporter Sheila Gunn Reid travelled to the U.K. to cover Tommy Robinson's court appearance, where he's fighting back against these charges. Follow along with live updates on X or on the page below:

