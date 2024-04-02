Live Updates: Trial for ‘Coutts 3’ commences in Lethbridge

Three alleged 'key participants' of the Coutts blockade each face up to 10 years behind bars for their roles in the anti-mandate demonstration.

  • By Rebel News
  • April 02, 2024
  • News Analysis
The trial for three alleged organizers of the 2022 Coutts border blockade begins today in Lethbridge, Alberta. 

Alex Van Herk, Marco Van Huigenbos, and George Janzen are each facing up to 10 years in prison for their roles in the peaceful demonstration. Each of the men are being charged with mischief over $5000 for their involvement in the protest.

The Coutts blockade was an 18-day peaceful demonstration against government-imposed COVID-19 restrictions held at the border of Coutts, Alberta and Sweet Grass, Montana in early 2022.

Halting millions of dollars in trade and occurring concurrently with the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa, the protest proved to be one of the most effective Canada has seen in decades.

Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant and reporter Robert Kraychik are on the ground at the Lethbridge courthouse, providing independent reporting on the trials of three of the men charged by the RCMP at the Coutts blockade.

Follow along below:

