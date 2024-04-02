Live Updates: Trial for ‘Coutts 3’ commences in Lethbridge

E-transfer (Canada):

The trial for three alleged organizers of the 2022 Coutts border blockade begins today in Lethbridge, Alberta.

Alex Van Herk, Marco Van Huigenbos, and George Janzen are each facing up to 10 years in prison for their roles in the peaceful demonstration. Each of the men are being charged with mischief over $5000 for their involvement in the protest.

The Coutts blockade was an 18-day peaceful demonstration against government-imposed COVID-19 restrictions held at the border of Coutts, Alberta and Sweet Grass, Montana in early 2022.

Halting millions of dollars in trade and occurring concurrently with the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa, the protest proved to be one of the most effective Canada has seen in decades.

Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant and reporter Robert Kraychik are on the ground at the Lethbridge courthouse, providing independent reporting on the trials of three of the men charged by the RCMP at the Coutts blockade.

Lethbridge, AB; Coutts Trio trial jury selection slated to begin, demonstrators organize outside the courthouse in support of @marco_huigenbos, @alexvanherk, and George Janzen, described by the Crown as the leadership of the 2022 Coutts Blockade. pic.twitter.com/bNeDUL4FcK — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) April 2, 2024

Follow along below:

Judge finishes his remarks. Jury is excused. Court will resume tomorrow. My colleague Robert Kryachik (@rkraychik) will be here for the whole trial. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 2, 2024

Coutts Trio (@marco_huigenbos, @alexvanherk, and George Janzen) in Lethbridge, AB, address their supporters - I estimate a little under a hundred people. Tons of Tim Hortons coffee, donuts, and cookies also available. pic.twitter.com/lLEeKdzlx8 — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) April 2, 2024

LETHBRIDGE, AB: I’m at the courthouse where the 'Coutts 3' proceedings are taking place.



Full coverage at https://t.co/8wyWeAUJ6m or follow my live tweets! pic.twitter.com/9mkegc0jH4 — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 2, 2024

Prospective juror says Covid-19 didn't have a strong impact on her, nor does she have an opinion on the matters at hand or any of the defendants. I'd call her a "normie" -- not political in any way. She's on the jury. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 2, 2024

While we're waiting for the next juror, the scene:



1. One judge.



2. Five clerks.



3. Three defendants.



4. Three prosecutors.



5. Four defence lawyers.



6. Two cops.



For a mischief trial. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 2, 2024

Judge: "did Covid have an impact on you?" Answer: no.



Do you hold a strong opinion about the "Coutts border blockade" -- juror says no.



(My question: is using the word "blockade" in itself partisan?) — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 2, 2024

The next juror walks in. 40 year old man. Each of the jurors walks to the central podium, because they don't know where to go. The judge asks each of them if they want to address him -- they don't, they just don't know where to go. So they rearrange them. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 2, 2024

The next prospective juror is an approx. 65-year-old man. (He is being sworn in on a Bible.)



"Did Covid-19 have an effect on you?" That's a pointless question, isn't it? It had an effect on all of us -- the disease, perhaps, but more likely the lockdowns. Who would say no? — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 2, 2024

These juror candidates have previously interacted with the lawyers; this is the judge's turn to ask them questions. The judge is Justice Keith Yamauchi. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 2, 2024

The first juror was a man, approx. 45 years old. The second juror is a woman, approx. 40 years old. She's being sworn in for her questioning by the judge. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 2, 2024

The jury selection is underway. The first juror has presented to the judge, who asked him a series of questions that (I understand) was agreed to by prosecutors and defence counsel. The first juror is approved. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 2, 2024

The three men -- Marco Van Huigenbos, Alex Van Herk and George Janzen -- are on trial for mischief. They have chosen a trial by jury. I think it's a good choice -- the common sense of ordinary people is likely more friendly to freedom than an elite, establishment judge. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 2, 2024