LIVE VIDEO UPDATES: 'Education over Indoctrination' protest in Toronto

Today in Toronto, a protest organized by Billboard Chris and Josh Alexander is raising awareness about the teaching of gender ideologies in classrooms.

Recently, on Wednesday, September 22, the '1 Million March 4 Children protest,' organized by Muslims, united huge crowds of concerned parents from diverse backgrounds in towns and cities across Canada.

These protesters gathered to take a stand for their children against gender ideology, but were also met with several hundred far-left union protesters.

Today, Rebel reporter David Menzies, Producer Efron Monsanto, and Chief Documentarian Kian Simone are in the field, bringing you live footage from the GTA.

See all our footage below:

High school students have joined the protest chanting “leave us alone”.https://t.co/zlZJJkoG4s pic.twitter.com/k9ydPoxHB1 — K2 (@kiansimone44) September 22, 2023

Man arrested and pulled away from the rally for attempting to walk through the Toronto police line here at the rally against gender ideology for kids.https://t.co/OixkesAIc1 pic.twitter.com/sQsabKDqgE — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) September 22, 2023

Tensions are high here in Toronto, a fight breaks out as a anti child mutilation protestor gets swallowed by an Antifa wall.https://t.co/zlZJJkoG4s pic.twitter.com/HA9vculYjh — K2 (@kiansimone44) September 22, 2023

The public order unit has arrived to the rally against gender indoctrination here in Toronto.



Organized by @BillboardChris and @officialJosh_A, the far left counter protesters scream.



Full report coming at https://t.co/OixkesAIc1 pic.twitter.com/Z2lmUCtW9l — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) September 22, 2023