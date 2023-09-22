LIVE VIDEO UPDATES: 'Education over Indoctrination' protest in Toronto

Rebel News is currently in Toronto, providing coverage of a protest where people are expressing their concerns about gender ideologies being taught in the classroom.

  • By Rebel News
  • September 22, 2023
  • News Analysis
Today in Toronto, a protest organized by Billboard Chris and Josh Alexander is raising awareness about the teaching of gender ideologies in classrooms.

Recently, on Wednesday, September 22, the '1 Million March 4 Children protest,' organized by Muslims, united huge crowds of concerned parents from diverse backgrounds in towns and cities across Canada.

These protesters gathered to take a stand for their children against gender ideology, but were also met with several hundred far-left union protesters.

Today, Rebel reporter David Menzies, Producer Efron Monsanto, and Chief Documentarian Kian Simone are in the field, bringing you live footage from the GTA.

See all our footage below:

Ontario Canada Education Gender Toronto News Analysis Stop Classroom Grooming Billboard Chris
