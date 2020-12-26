Lockdown police go wild: Calling the cops on libraries and hockey games

On a recent episode of our Rebel News Daily Livestream — subscribe to our YouTube channel now to never miss a stream! — Ezra took a look at some of the most recent videos showing the inhumanity of the lockdowns.

One of the videos shows the violent arrest of Ocean Wiesblatt by two Calgary police officers summoned to remove a hockey game from an outdoor rink.

You can sign our petition in support of Ocean at HelpOcean.ca.

Keean Bexte speaks to Ocean Wiesblatt, a young man who was playing hockey at an outdoor rink in Calgary before police showed up and threatened to Taser him for not complying with their demands.



