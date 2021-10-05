Lockdown ticket WITHDRAWN for Nova Scotia Fight the Fines client

Brian Landru was in a Stellarton, Nova Scotia grocery store doing his weekly cupboard restock when he suddenly discovered himself on the wrong side of the law for doing something he's done for years: shopping without his face covered.

Brian is medically exempt from wearing a mask. It's none of anyone's business why, but that wasn't good enough for the COVID busybody who alerted the local authorities that a major crime was going down at the Sobeys. The cops came promptly, issued Brian a ticket for $1,000 and told him he needed to provide a note from his doctor to prove his medical exemption to nosy strangers at the grocery store in the future, to avoid problems and tickets. But the ticket they gave Brian was going to stick.

Thankfully, Brian reached out to Rebel News through our civil liberties project, Fight The Fines. In partnership with the registered Canadian charity the Democracy Fund and through generous donations from the public, we put Brian in touch with a great lawyer, Christina Lazier. She fought Brian's ticket at no cost to him and she recently let us know the good news: the ticket was withdrawn.

The Fight The Fines program is changing lives and helping people who are being punished with expensive and onerous fines for trying to live their lives normally. And we could not do it without you. Thank you to everyone who has donated to make a difference in the lives of people with a lockdown ticket. It's not just money for a lawyer — it's moral support; a message that they are not alone. The politicians may not be "all in this together," but Canadians are standing beside each other to fight back.

Brian got his good news, but there is so much work left to do for over 2,000 other people in the Fight The Fines system who need some good news of their own.

All donations to FightTheFines.com qualify for a charitable tax receipt.