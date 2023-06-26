Lone woman advocating for women's rights faces violent confrontation by pro-LGBTQ+ mob at NYC Pride

Twitter

A chilling incident unfolded over the weekend as a solitary woman, bravely advocating for women's rights with a sign, became encircled by a group supporting LGBTQ+ causes. The situation turned alarming when they collectively confronted and resorted to physical aggression against her, all captured on video.

The clip, posted on Twitter by K. Yang, said she's a "former trans rights activist & LGBT non-profit whistleblower." Yang said the incident took place Sunday in Washington Square Park during a New York City Pride event.

"I was just kicked, hit, pushed, mobbed by dozens of people," Yang wrote, adding that men who identify as women "called me 'bitch' and assaulted me."

In the footage, Yang is seen surrounded by a sizable gathering of a pro-LGBTQ+ mob. The mob began taunting and shouting at Yang, with one individual gesturing with a middle finger close to her face.

However, when their attempts to sway her proved unsuccessful, a handful of individuals from the crowd resorted to physical contact with Yang, approaching her from behind to grab hold of her sign.

Despite Yang's vocal pleas for the mob to refrain from touching her, one member forcefully thrusted a cup of liquid against her head.