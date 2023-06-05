Mainstream media channel scores ratings boosts after finally airing the other side to the Brittany Higgins saga

Channel Seven was the big winner after Bruce Lehrmann told his side of the story for the first time after being accused of raping Brittany Higgins.

Seven broadcast a 90-minute interview with the former Liberal staff member on Sunday night, attracting around 600,000 viewers.

The program proved so popular it pulled viewers away from the normally high rating 60 Minutes program on Channel Nine which had just 426,000 viewers by comparison.

Lehrmann has always maintained that he did not rape Higgins.

“It simply didn’t happen,” Lehrmann said of the allegation during Sunday night’s interview.

Lehrmann gave his version of what ocurred when he and Higgins returned to Parliament House late at night on March 23, 2019.

During the segment, Seven aired never-before-seen CCTV footage from Parliament House showing Lehrmann and Higgins walking through a security check and down the halls of Parliament House.

He told how he and Higgins had been out with colleagues before agreeing to share a ride to their respective homes on the night of the alleged incident.

Instead, they went to Parliament House.

Lehrmann insisted that once they entered the defence ministry office in which they worked, they went to opposite sides the office and he never saw Higgins again until the following day.

He said he was stunned when he learned Higgins was accusing him of rape.