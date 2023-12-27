Mainstream media covers up Australian terrorist ties following Lebanon airstrike

News outlets criticised for omitting crucial detail after Israeli airstrike on terrorist targets.

  • By Rebel News
  • December 27, 2023
  • News
Australian media has faced backlash for not highlighting the Hezbollah connection in an Israeli airstrike incident in Lebanon.

Ibrahim Bazzi, a Sydney resident, was reportedly in Lebanon to assist his Lebanese wife, Shorouk Hammoud, with her visa proceedings – raising questions as to how an Australian visa was issued to applicants with close family ties to Hezbollah terrorists.

The couple was present at the residence of Ibrahim's brother, Ali Bazzi, when the dwelling was targeted by an Israeli missile, resulting in the deaths of both brothers.

Shorouk Hammoud was initially rescued but later succumbed to her injuries.

Although evident from funeral visuals that Ali Bazzi was affiliated with Hezbollah, Channel 9NEWS reported the incident without acknowledging his terrorist association.

Hezbollah later confirmed Ali's militant status in an online tribute. The trio's burial saw their coffins draped in Hezbollah insignia, paraded through a village near Israel's border.

Hezbollah's official statement hailed Ali Bazzi as a martyr committed to their cause.

Hezbollah, a designated terrorist organisation by the CIA and Australian National Security, has been involved in ongoing skirmishes with Israel.

The recent escalation began following the Israeli-Hamas conflict. Ibrahim Bazzi, an electrician from Sydney's St George area, had migrated to Australia in the last couple of years.

