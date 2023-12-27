Mainstream media covers up Australian terrorist ties following Lebanon airstrike

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Australian media has faced backlash for not highlighting the Hezbollah connection in an Israeli airstrike incident in Lebanon.

Ibrahim Bazzi, a Sydney resident, was reportedly in Lebanon to assist his Lebanese wife, Shorouk Hammoud, with her visa proceedings – raising questions as to how an Australian visa was issued to applicants with close family ties to Hezbollah terrorists.

Today's airstrike in Southern Lebanon also raises the question of how the heck Shorouk Hammoud was recently issued an Australian visa with such close family ties to Hezbollah terrorists — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) December 27, 2023

The couple was present at the residence of Ibrahim's brother, Ali Bazzi, when the dwelling was targeted by an Israeli missile, resulting in the deaths of both brothers.

Shorouk Hammoud was initially rescued but later succumbed to her injuries.

Although evident from funeral visuals that Ali Bazzi was affiliated with Hezbollah, Channel 9NEWS reported the incident without acknowledging his terrorist association.

🚨This morning @9NewsAUS reported on two Australians killed in an Israeli airstrike but omitted the fact that at least one of the brothers was a TERRORIST even while running footage of his funeral with the body wrapped in a Hezbollah flag



Share the shot exposing their fake news. https://t.co/6yfdkX99np pic.twitter.com/fCKoQlYEt5 — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) December 27, 2023

Hezbollah later confirmed Ali's militant status in an online tribute. The trio's burial saw their coffins draped in Hezbollah insignia, paraded through a village near Israel's border.

Hezbollah's official statement hailed Ali Bazzi as a martyr committed to their cause.

Hezbollah, a designated terrorist organisation by the CIA and Australian National Security, has been involved in ongoing skirmishes with Israel.

The recent escalation began following the Israeli-Hamas conflict. Ibrahim Bazzi, an electrician from Sydney's St George area, had migrated to Australia in the last couple of years.