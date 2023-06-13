Mainstream media dismisses vax protesters as 'far-right cookers'

Mainstream media has dismissed a group of people who marched through Sydney displaying photographs of family members they said had been adversely affected by the Covid-19 vaccine as “far-right, anti-vax cookers”.

News.com.au described the march, through Sydney’s Circular Quay precinct during this week’s popular Vivid display as “disturbing”.

But march participants said they simply wanted to highlight dangers of the vaccine.

Footage of the march that went viral online showed dozens of people walking through The Rocks carrying signs before coming to a stop near the Sydney Harbour Bridge on the harbour foreshore.

While supporters online urged people to stop being in “denial” about the effects of the vaccine, critics accused them of “very disturbing behaviour”.

News.com.au reported that while some of the group’s claims were “technically true, that does not negate the fact the memorial displays are spreading "dangerous misinformation" about Covid-19 vaccine injuries and deaths”.

“For all its visual impact, the hundreds of supposedly dead and injured people it claims to show are a massive overstatement of facts – when, in fact, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has reported little more than a dozen vaccine-linked deaths”.

It reported that the TGA’s latest Covid-19 vaccine safety report has identified 14 occasions where the cause of death was linked to vaccination, from 986 reports.

As of May 28 2023, there had been a total of 138,730 adverse event reports to the TGA – from more than 67.4 million doses of Covid vaccines administered – making for a rate of 2.1 per 1000 doses, the news oganisation said.