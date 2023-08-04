Major win: Alberta Covid lockdown measures struck down — Carpay and Chipiuk weigh-in

Rebel News Store Purchase your new wardrobe staple today at the Rebel News Store. Buy Now E-transfer (Canada):

The Court of King’s Bench of Alberta has ruled that former Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw’s Covid-19 lockdown measures were invalid and has struck them down.

While the ruling confirmed that Albertans' Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms enshrined liberties were violated, the main reasoning behind the striking down of these laws was instead anchored on the fact that the lockdown protocols in question were implemented not solely at the medical discretion of Dr. Hinshaw, but rather they were effectively passed along to Hinshaw as instructions by elected officials, a power that elected officials should not have had and a clear overstep. This court considered this overstep a violation of the Public Health Act and therefore nullified the laws.

Justice delayed is justice denied, and with this Ingram et al v. Alberta ruling stemming from a December 2020 court challenge and only now concluding now in August of 2023, there is no denying that a great deal of justice has been denied. How many people have been fined or even jailed because of sentences extending from these now invalidated lockdown rules? How many have been bankrupted while fighting back in courts? How many businesses went under? How many families were broken?

We shared countless stories of hardship and heartbreak resulting from laws like these and even helped pay for legal defences for thousands of Canadians at FightTheFines.com.

Despite the tragic consequences that followed the reckless and overreaching restrictions imposed by Jason Kenney’s government and the resulting wounds that for some may never heal, everyone can take some solace in this victory. An ‘I told you so’ hardly makes up for what so many have lost, but this is one of the most significant legal wins since Albertans first heard those now haunting words, “two weeks to flatten the curve”, so relish it.

Rebel News was extremely fortunate to be joined by President of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms John Carpay as well as lawyer Eva Chipiuk, who worked on the Public Order Emergency Commission, who both weighed-in on this landmark legal decision. We discussed the basis for the decision, the implications for those still facing legal battles related to the now invalid lockdowns, whether this might impact other legal decisions on similar battles in courts across the country and finally whether those who suffered hardships as a consequence of the lockdowns are likely to receive justice or compensation.

