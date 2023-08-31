ACLU wants taxpayers to fund gender reassignment surgery for male prisoner who murdered baby

Rawpixel

The ACLU's Indiana chapter has filed a federal lawsuit advocating that taxpayers should fund gender transition surgery for an inmate named Autumn Cordellioné, formerly known as Jonathan Richardson.

The lawsuit fails to mention that Cordellioné is incarcerated for the murder of an 11-month-old child. Legal action was filed on Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana, seeking approval for Cordellioné to undergo transgender genital surgery while in prison.

The legal filing provides scant background details on Richardson, simply identifying him as an “adult transgender female prisoner confined in a male institution within the Indiana Department of Correction.”

According to records from the Indiana Department of Correction, Richardson, 41, was found guilty of murdering his 11-month-old stepdaughter in Evansville, Indiana, back in 2001, reports the Daily Wire.

Court documents from Richardson's appeal indicate that the autopsy of the baby revealed she had died from manual strangulation while her mother was away at work. According to the court records, Richardson admitted to investigators that he had also violently shaken the child.

During his time in prison, Richardson informed the corrections officers that, “Well all I know is I killed the little f*cking bitch.”

In 2002, Richardson received a 55-year prison sentence, with the earliest possible release date set for 2027.

The ACLU's legal action aims to overturn an Indiana statute that prohibits the use of taxpayer funds for "sexual reassignment surgery" for inmates.

According to the lawsuit, Richardson was diagnosed with gender dysphoria following his incarceration at Branchville Correctional Facility, a male prison in southern Indiana. The complaint states that he has been on female hormones and testosterone blockers since 2020.

The complaint states that the baby killer still suffers from "serious depression and anxiety," and that transitioning is now a "medical necessity."

In a statement released on Monday, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita's office responded to the lawsuit, asserting that the taxpayers of the state do not want their funds being used for gender transition surgeries for inmates.

“The approximate cost of these surgeries ranges from $10,000 to $150,000,” Rokita’s office said. “This is not necessary medical treatment – it is an atrocity. This should be common sense, which is something the ACLU continuously ignores. We will not back down and will continue to back the rule of law.”