Man charged after violent transgender rights protest in Auckland
A 20-year-old faces assault charges following an attack on an elderly woman during a protest.
A 20-year-old man has been charged with assault after an elderly woman was struck in the head during a turbulent transgender rights protest in Auckland last month.
The incident occurred in Albert Park, where video footage on social media depicted enraged male protesters attacking women.
The charges come nearly a month after Kellie-Jay Keen, a British women's rights advocate, also known as Posie Parker, had to cut short her two-event New Zealand tour due to aggressive counter-protesters.
The mainstream media call @ThePosieParker radical because she thinks "women have to be able to speak in the public square".— Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) April 19, 2023
But that sounds like a pretty reasonable request to me.
FULL VID: https://t.co/FltboigOPK pic.twitter.com/zGje0MImN0
Keen, who describes herself as a women's rights activist, was forced to abandon her speech in Albert Park.
Upon taking the stage at the park's rotunda, Keen had tomato juice poured on her by a male transgender protester.
As the situation grew more intense, she was escorted from Albert Park by police, which she documented in a video.
A group backing Keen announced plans to file a complaint with the Independent Police Conduct Authority concerning her safety during the event.
Keen's presence in New Zealand sparked controversy in the mainstream media, with an online petition calling for her to be denied entry into the country and journalists openly advocating for her removal.
Earlier this month, Eliana Golberstein, also known as Eli Rubashkyn, 34, pleaded not guilty to two charges of assault.
Golberstein faces charges for the alleged assault on Keen in Auckland on March 25, as well as for assaulting another individual on the same day.
Each charge carries a potential penalty of six months' imprisonment and a $4000 fine.
