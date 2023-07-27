Man gets stabbed on TTC subway by thug let out on bail: INTERVIEW

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

It was supposed to be a fun day at the beach. Earlier this month, Toronto resident Derek Dyckhoff, 32, hopped aboard a subway going southbound from North York Centre Station to rendezvous with a friend at Toronto’s eastern beaches. Soon, another man came up to Dyckhoff and started blaring loud rap music from his cellphone. Dyckhoff asked the man – who turned out to be Moses Lewin, 25, to turn down the volume and get out of his face. Lewin declined to do so. And – shockers – get this: Lewin was out on bail at the time. Yet another violent criminal walking the streets thanks to the hug-a-thug policies that are championed by Prime Minister Blackface.

In any event, one thing led to another and soon a physical altercation ensued. At first, Derek was doing very well for himself, connecting with kicks and punches. But Dyckhoff says he made a tactical error by letting up on the fisticuffs. That’s when Lewin went for his knife. What unfolded next was ghastly: Dyckhoff was stabbed at least seven times by this cowardly reprobate. The gruesome incident was captured on another commuter’s cellphone and the video soon went viral, shocking the city and indeed, the entire world. (It should be noted that nobody on that subway car came to Dyckhoff’s assistance during this vicious knife attack.)

By the time the subway train rolled into Lawrence Station, Dyckhoff was bleeding profusely and close to death. A passenger assisted Dyckhoff with stemming the flow of blood until paramedics arrived. As for Lewin, he casually strolled away as if nothing had happened. Thankfully, he was later arrested by police and charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault with a weapon. He remains behind bars -- hopefully for a very, very long time.

But there’s a perverse sidebar to this story. As Dyckhoff recovered at Sunnybrook Hospital, a staffer somehow determined that he should be kept in the hospital’s psych ward for observation. This was based on information from a questionnaire administered to Dyckhoff as he was in severe pain and on medication. As well, he says some woke nurses gave were cold to him during his stay, insinuating that he was to blame for the incident. Surreal…

Now released, Dyckhoff has a major struggle ahead of him. Some of the knife wounds are on his right hand. That’s a problem given he is a construction worker and a guitarist. (A GoFundMe page is now raising funds for him as he is unable to work and needs another round of surgery soon.)

And he’s surprised that some two weeks after the incident, nobody at the City of Toronto nor the Toronto Transit Commission has contacted him.

By the way, the marketing slogan for the TTC is “the better way.” That’s a hard sell these days…