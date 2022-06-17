Man with anti-Trump bumper sticker drives into pro-Trump merch store

Marc Vasconcellos/Twitter

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

A man behind the wheel of a Volkswagen Jetta plowed through a pro-Trump merchandise store in Easton, Massachusetts on Thursday afternoon.

WATCH: A guy crashes into a Trump merchandise store in South Easton, Massachusetts.



No one was hurt. Police are looking into why the man drove into the store. @7News pic.twitter.com/JwBHAAyqrH — Sabrina Silva (@SabSilv) June 17, 2022

While some may consider the actions of the driver to be accidental, local police have opened an investigation into the incident.

Photographs, purportedly of the incident, show that the driver sported at least one anti-Trump bumper sticker.

As seen in alleged photos of the vehicle, the bumper sticker features a picture of Donald Trump with Hitler’s mustache drawn below his nose. It is captioned “those who can make you believe absurdities, can make you commit atrocities.”

Car crashes into New England for Trump store, 620 Washington Street, Easton. pic.twitter.com/XtHQjpPkYo — Marc Vasconcellos (@PhotogMarc_ent) June 17, 2022

“Police said the Jetta was driven by a 46-year-old man from Raynham, who was transported to Good Samaritan Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries,” local news station WCVB reported.

“Just before he did that, there was a little boy with his mother shopping right in that spot,” store owner Keith Lambert told the channel. “The clerk was about to go to the bathroom and he would’ve gotten hit.”

“Thank God nobody got hurt, that’s all I can say,” Lambert added.

Another local news station reports that police took the driver into custody and towed the vehicle from the store.

According to Sabrina Silva, the news reporter who posted a surveillance camera video of the incident, the family who owns the store said that they expect for their business to be closed for “about a week as they rebuild.”

“They will have a truck outside of the store tomorrow to continue selling items,” the reporter said.