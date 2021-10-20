BREAKING: Manitoba pastor released from jail after arrest on warrant for attending protest

Twitter/Pastor Henry Hildebrandt

Tobias Tissen of the Church of God Restoration in Steinbach, Manitoba was arrested Monday night at his home in front of his family when police executed an outstanding warrant issued for his arrest.

Video of @TissenTobias getting arrested in Steinbach, Manitoba earlier tonight under the direction of "Christian" Police Chief Harold Laninga of the Steinbach @rcmpmb. What a disgrace. #standwithGod pic.twitter.com/j0Jd5fs28i — Pastor Henry Hildebrandt (@aylmerpastor) October 19, 2021

The warrant was pertaining to a court order issued against Tissen and other high-profile activists preventing them from attending an anti-lockdown protest in Winnipeg.

Praise God! Pastor @TissenTobias has been released and reunited with his family!#freepastortobias #standwithGod — Pastor Henry Hildebrandt (@aylmerpastor) October 20, 2021

Several activists arrested under that court order are being represented by Rebel News at no cost to them through our civil liberties project www.FightTheFines.com, supported by donations to the registered Canadian charity, The Democracy Fund. The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms is representing Tissen.

Tissen and the Church of God Restoration in rural Hanover County have been the focus of several police actions as authorities cracked down on anti-lockdown protests and places of worship that have refused to comply with COVID restrictions the congregations say violate religious freedom.

More to come.