Manitoba Tories and NDP pledge no more COVID lockdowns in bid to form government

Facebook/ Heather Stefanson and Facebook/ Wab Kinew

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password democracy if required Cheques made out to The Democracy Fund:

PO Box 61035 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 🚨 For E-transfer and cheque donations, please include the following legally required information: Full name

Email address

Full address

If making a corporate or business contribution, the corporation or business' name

With Manitoba's provincial election less than two weeks away, the governing Tories and opposition NDP have made a commitment not to implement any further COVID lockdowns as we enter flu season.

On September 20, Tory MLA Heather Stefanson and NDP MLA Wab Kinew pledged not to repeat past mistakes, citing their reluctance to shut down the economy and the resultant exacerbation of the mental health and addiction crisis.

"I can tell you that if we are back in government, we will not be locked down again," said Stefanson at the debate.

She later told reporters that her government had "[learned from] the unintended consequences of […] shutting down businesses."

At the height of the COVID pandemic, the Manitoba Tories briefly closed 'non-essential' businesses only to reopen them at a limited capacity.

To counter the spread of the respiratory virus, the province also imposed restrictions on public gatherings — opposed most feverishly by churches in towns and hamlets.

66% of COVID hospitalizations in Manitoba are incidental, something "not seen in previous waves," according to Health Minister Audrey Gordon.



Not seen, or not checked? And why the lockdown restrictions?



See our coverage: https://t.co/qZEknwgqNN pic.twitter.com/JXELzjhZVU — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 12, 2022

Before serving as premier, Stefanson served briefly as health minister in 2021. At the time, COVID cases surged, forcing the province to medevac dozens of intensive care patients to other provinces.

Though Kinew concurred with Stefanson on not closing businesses or limiting public gatherings again, he said an NDP-led government would expand hospital capacity to ensure sick people get prompt treatment in-province.

He told reporters that halting the economy again is not something the province should contemplate again.

"Manitobans are ready to turn the page on the pandemic," said Kinew.

However, both party leaders urged residents to vaccinate against COVID, with flu season fast approaching.

Manitoba spent millions on external shelters to facilitate family visits at nursing homes during the COVID pandemic. Now, 105 units sit virtually unused and could wind up on the chopping block.



MORE: https://t.co/DbLSqMrapm pic.twitter.com/4GAggyPYgK — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 10, 2023

According to an Angus Reid survey, the opposition NDP commands a six-point lead over the governing Tories, leading among decided and leaning voters at 47% to 41%.

While the Tories hold a healthy lead in rural Manitoba over the NDP at 53% to 38%, the NDP nearly double the Tories in Winnipeg at 53% to 31%.

According to the polls, support for the Tories fell during the COVID pandemic. Two in five (40%) Manitoba residents say the NDP is best to lead the province in this area.

Political analyst Royce Koop told CTV that the polling numbers show an NDP surge in suburban Winnipeg because of healthcare.

"The NDP has been very disciplined since the campaign started, sticking with health care," he said.

"They've effectively kept healthcare on the front page."